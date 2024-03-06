ABC: Top Construction Contractors of 2024

Associated Builders and Contractors has released its sixth annual Top Performers lists, which recognize the top 250 construction contractors in the United States in 2024 by the number of hours worked, type of work and market sector.

Two programs are used to qualify members as Top Performers, ABC’s STEP Safety Management System and its Accredited Quality Contractor program. ABC member companies are then ranked No. 1 to 250—up from 200 in 2023—based on work hours reported on their 2023 STEP applications. Contractors on the list have displayed outstanding achievements in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours, with special designations identified.

The 2024 lists include diverse businesses, from women-owned and service-disabled to disadvantaged business enterprises, veteran-owned, minority-owned businesses, large and small, as well as general contractors and specialty trade contractors. Additional lists identify the Top General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/ HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top Performers by Market.

Top 250 Performers of 2024

Turner Construction, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, maintained its spot as the No. 1 performer by work hours in 2024, followed by Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee; BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama; Brown & Root Industrial Services, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“These top contractors build the nation’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, and their leadership teams and employees have thriving, growth-centric mindsets, strategic plans and goals,” said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC.

“Business growth is never an accident. It results from a combination of tangibles and intangibles—including a robust culture, innovative tools, a commitment to total human health and a pragmatic appetite for risk. We congratulate these exceptional contractors for operating successfully in a merit shop environment, attracting and retaining top construction talent and setting the standard in business growth.”

Top Construction Contractor by Type of Work

Looking at type of work, the following contractors received top honors:

Top general contractor: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Top trade contractor: MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Top electrical contractor: MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Top plumbing/HVAC contractor: TDIndustries Inc., Dallas

Top specialty contractor: Lithko Contracting LLC, West Chester, Ohio

Top special designations contractor: Crossland Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Kansas

Top Construction Contractor by Market Sector

The top-performing contractors by market sector are:

Airport: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado

Education: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

Entertainment: W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Co., Philadelphia, Mississippi

Government: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

Health Care: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

High Tech: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia

Hospitality: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

Industrial: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Infrastructure: Black Construction Corp., Harmon, Guam

Military: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia

Mixed Use: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

Museums/Monuments/Parks: MAREK, Houston

Office: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California

Parking: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston

Religious: Haskell, Jacksonville, Florida

Residential: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

Retail: Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois

Sports Complex: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama

Program Qualifications

Top Performers must achieve ABC STEP Gold status or higher - based on 2022 safety data - and earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential in 2023.

ABC STEP members certify that their leadership is committed to: industry leading safety; a culture focused on incident prevention; and best practices in key components of the STEP Safety Management System, such as new hire safety orientations, toolbox talks and substance abuse programs.

Top Performers had zero safety-related fatalities during the review period, Jan. 1-Nov. 1, 2023, and achieved incident rates nearly seven times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report

ABC members that have earned the Accredited Quality Contractor credential certify their commitment to: the highest levels of quality construction; financial fitness—capable, bondable and insurable to deliver the work they pursue; Industry-leading safety as a STEP Gold, Platinum or Diamond status member; workforce development, talent management, and inclusion, diversity and merit; and the betterment of the communities in which they work.

