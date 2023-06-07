Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

KHL Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers for 2022

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 7, 2023
Caterpillar 336 excavator scooping sand
Caterpillar held on to the top spot as the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer by sales in 2022, according to KHL's Yellow Table.
Caterpillar

Despite global construction equipment sales dipping slightly in 2022, figures remained near record highs, as reported by European construction media group KHL in the release of its annual Yellow Table.

Sales for the world’s top 50 construction equipment manufacturers totaled $231 billion, down from $233 billion in 2021. KHL says growth was bolstered by U.S.-based manufacturers, which accounted for more than 26% of the total revenue of the Yellow Table, up from 21% in 2021.

Accounting for 16% of total sales, Caterpillar retained its top spot on the Yellow Table, while Komatsu and XCMG held on to their respective No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Chinese manufacturer Zoomlion and South Korean manufacturer Doosan (now Develon) dropped out of the top 10, and JCB moved up into the elite rankings for the first time in several years.

There was much more movement in the remaining top 10 positions, with John Deere edging out Sany to move into the No. 4 position and Liebherr, Hitachi and Sandvik all moving up one position from the previous year.

Here are the 10 largest construction equipment manufacturers by sales for 2022.

The full Yellow Table will be published in the May-June issue of International Construction

Related Stories
Bobcat S66 Skid Steer with snowblower attachment
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Skid Steers and Sales Trends 2023
Person in safety gear standing next to a bulldozer
Market Pulse
Double-Digit Price Increases Persist for Some Construction Materials
Worker looking at tablet on construction site
Market Pulse
Construction Unemployment Rate Hits 23-Year Low in April
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Excavator operator
Market Pulse
Heavy Equipment Operator Salary & Benefits: 2023 Report
Why do contractors struggle to attract talent? Operators and managers overwhelmingly agree on this factor.
Maxresdefault 647f2ec98d66e
Excavators
Video: Takeuchi's First Wheeled Excavator for the U.S., the TB395W
Develon DX1000LC7 excavator with bucket in back of Doosan articulated dump truck bed at ConExpo 2023
Excavators
Develon Rolls Out its Largest Excavator, the DX1000LC-7
Maxresdefault 647a03a39e862
The Dirt
“The Minidozer”: A Closer Look at Movex’s Tiny, Remote-Control Crawler
John Deere 244 P-Tier compact wheel loader dumping load.
Compact equipment
Deere Adds Three Models to P-Tier Compact Wheel Loader Line
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All