Caterpillar held on to the top spot as the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer by sales in 2022, according to KHL's Yellow Table.

Despite global construction equipment sales dipping slightly in 2022, figures remained near record highs, as reported by European construction media group KHL in the release of its annual Yellow Table.

Sales for the world’s top 50 construction equipment manufacturers totaled $231 billion, down from $233 billion in 2021. KHL says growth was bolstered by U.S.-based manufacturers, which accounted for more than 26% of the total revenue of the Yellow Table, up from 21% in 2021.

Accounting for 16% of total sales, Caterpillar retained its top spot on the Yellow Table, while Komatsu and XCMG held on to their respective No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Chinese manufacturer Zoomlion and South Korean manufacturer Doosan (now Develon) dropped out of the top 10, and JCB moved up into the elite rankings for the first time in several years.

There was much more movement in the remaining top 10 positions, with John Deere edging out Sany to move into the No. 4 position and Liebherr, Hitachi and Sandvik all moving up one position from the previous year.

Here are the 10 largest construction equipment manufacturers by sales for 2022.

The full Yellow Table will be published in the May-June issue of International Construction.