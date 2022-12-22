EquipmentWatch has named Komatsu’s PC78US-10 as the small crawler excavator with the highest retained value for 2022.

With a five-year retained value of 76%, the PC78US-10 was 15 percentage points higher than the overall average for the category.

For the EquipmentWatch awards, the retained value is a prediction for the value of a piece of equipment five years from now. Analysis was limited to models still sold in 2022 to ensure these results can be applied to buying decisions today.

Retained values are often related to the concept of depreciation, which is a measure of how far a piece of equipment’s value decreases over time. Retained values are an important factor in equipment purchase or lease decisions, as some new equipment holds its value better than others over time. This could mean more money in your pocket when it comes time to trade it in.

PC78US

Komatsu launched the PC78US-10 in 2015. It followed up in 2021 with the dash-11 upgraded model.

The company touts the 9-ton dash-11 excavator as one that can operate in tight spaces as an efficient digger and can also handle large excavation tasks. It features a tight tail swing of 4 feet 7 inches.

It runs on a 68-horsepower Komatsu engine and has six work modes: power, economy, lifting, breaker, attachment-power, and attachment-economy. Komastu increased boom-up and swing speed to boost productivity by 9%.

For operators who prefer backhoe-style controls, a pattern change selector valve comes standard. The grading blade has a moldboard profile to improve backfilling and grading efficiency. The PC78US-11 accepts buckets from 0.12 to 0.26 cubic yards.

Komatsu’s compact engine makes room for a fan clutch system, allowing engine and hydraulic system tuning to reduce noise by a full decibel. Typical in-cab noise levels measure 71 decibels — about the same as a household vacuum cleaner. When engine cooling is not required, the viscous fan clutch reduces parasitic horsepower draw. Overall engine improvements boost fuel efficiency as much as 13%.

The air-suspension seat has deep side supports and an adjustable backrest angle to support operators of various sizes. The cab comes with AM/FM radio and USB and Bluetooth technology.

Komatsu improved cab dampening by incorporating a spring and a longer stroke on the viscous cab mounts. This, plus a beefed-up deck, reduces vibration to the operator. The sealed and pressurized cab keeps dust out and automatically maintains temperatures to the level set on the monitor.

A sliding cab door makes access easier, especially when you’re entering or exiting the excavator up against a wall or in confined spaces. The cab is ROPS anf FOPS certified.

A 7-inch LCD display shows images from the standard rearview camera. LED lights are provided night work.

The variable displacement/axial piston hydraulics for the boom, arm, bucket, swing and travel circuits offer a maximum flow of 44.4 gallons per minute. Relief-valve settings for implement circuits are rated at 4,264 psi. The auxiliary circuits put out 36.5 gpm/3,830 psi (two way) and 21.1 gpm/2,490 psi (one way).

Quick specs