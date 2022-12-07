EquipmentWatch has named Wacker Neuson’s EZ17 as the compact excavator with the highest retained value for 2022.

With a five-year retained value of 79%, the EZ17 was 17 percentage points higher than the overall average for the category.

For the EquipmentWatch awards, the retained value is a prediction for the value of a piece of equipment five years from now. Analysis was limited to models still sold in 2022 to ensure these results can be applied to buying decisions today.

Retained values are often related to the concept of depreciation, which is a measure of how far a piece of equipment’s value decreases over time. Retained values are an important factor in equipment purchase or lease decisions, as some new equipment holds its value better than others over time. This could mean more money in your pocket when it comes time to trade it in.

EZ17

The EZ17 compact excavator is the most powerful zero-tailswing excavator in its class, enabling it to work in tight spaces, Wacker Neuson says.

The canopy can also be disassembled quickly for working in low-height areas. A swivel bracket enables the arms to swing in both directions independently of the position of the upper carriage for working by walls, trenches and other obstacles.

The 2-ton excavator is powered by a 19-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine. The LUDV load-sensing hydraulic system is designed to increase efficiency, flexibility and easier operator control. “No matter what the load to be moved, the control movements on the joystick stay the same,” the company says.

Additional control circuits are available for operating a variety of attachments.

The operator has unrestricted visibility through the roof window. An LED light is mounted on the lift arm.

Quick specs