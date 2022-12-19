Case CE CX250D: The Medium Excavator with the Highest Retained Value for 2022

Case Construction Equipment CX250D Excavator
Case Construction Equipment

EquipmentWatch has named Case Construction Equipment’s CX250D as the medium crawler excavator with the highest retained value for 2022.

With a five-year retained value of 73%, the CX250D was 13 percentage points higher than the overall average for the category.


For the EquipmentWatch awards, the retained value is a prediction for the value of a piece of equipment five years from now. Analysis was limited to models still sold in 2022 to ensure these results can be applied to buying decisions today.

Retained values are often related to the concept of depreciation, which is a measure of how far a piece of equipment’s value decreases over time. Retained values are an important factor in equipment purchase or lease decisions, as some new equipment holds its value better than others over time. This could mean more money in your pocket when it comes time to trade it in.

CX250D

Weighing in at just under 57,000 pounds, the CX250D is a powerful and versatile machine capable of completing diverse tasks from concrete recycling to site prep, Case says.

The CX250D has 12% faster cycle times than the C Series model thanks to an electronically controlled pump, a bigger control valve and solenoid valves.

The excavator’s 177-horsepower Isuzu AQ-4HK1X engine uses selective catalytic reduction to meet Tier 4 Final emissions requirements, which is cleaner burning and provides up to 14% increased fuel efficiency.

Standard features include Free Swing for craning, laying or lifting of offset loads, oil sample ports, pattern selector for ISO or SAE controls, an adjustable operator station with a heated air-ride seat, Bluetooth radio, a rearview camera that feeds a 7-inch widescreen monitor. The series also is covered under Case ProCare.

Optional features include an LED working light package with two lights in the front, two in the rear and one on each side.

Case released its E Series lineup of excavators in September, following the completion of EquipmentWatch’s research for the 2022 Highest Retained Value Awards. The equivalent model is the CX260E.

Top alternatives

According to EquipmentWatch, the other two models most likely to retain their value over a five-year period are the Link-Belt 250X4 and the Doosan DX225LCA.

At EquipmentWatch, retained values are calculated using market data, depreciation standards and a proprietary algorithm. For more information on its methodology, click here. EquipmentWatch is owned by Randall Reilly, the parent company of Equipment World.

Quick specs

  • Engine: 177 hp Isuzu
  • Hydraulic flow: 61.8 gpm
  • Operating weight: 56,909 lbs
  • Top travel speed: 3.4 mph
