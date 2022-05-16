Repower Machines at a Lower Cost with Cat's Expanded Replacement Engine Program

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 16, 2022
Caterpillar remanufactured engine
Caterpillar is expanding its service replacement engine program for owners of equipment powered by Cat engines, giving new alternatives to major engine overhaul.
Caterpillar

With new and used equipment in short supply, using remanufactured components may be a good alternative to a complete machine replacement.

Caterpillar has announced the expansion of its service replacement engine program for owners of equipment powered by Cat engines.

The program consists of four options: new replacement engines, Cat Reman engines, short block engine replacements and heavy-duty long blocks. Replacement options are available for equipment using engines up to a Cat C7.1, or 320 horsepower.

New replacement or Cat Reman engine solutions are faster and easier than a complete rebuild, Caterpillar says. Brand-new replacement engines are built to factory specifications that meet emissions standards, deliver same-as-original performance and offer extended warranty protection, the company says. Cat Reman engines are remanufactured to their original performance specifications and re-enter the supply chain ready to be installed. 

“To maximize the return on their investment, customers expect their equipment to perform year after year, even after thousands of hours of hard work,” said global aftermarket sales manager Ron Schultz. “The industrial-power industry has an increased emphasis on the refurbishment of machines, and this program provides a great alternative to extend the life without buying brand-new."

Additionally, the program can help equipment owners reach their sustainability goals by using remanufactured components that may otherwise be sent to landfills.

Related Stories
Bridgestone IntelliTire system components
Components
Monitor Off-Road Tires by Phone in Real Time with Bridgestone's IntelliTire
Titan tire
Components
Titan adds new STL3 tire size for artics, wheel loaders
BKT EM 936 Super
Components
BKT at ConExpo 2020: EM 936 Super tire for excavators, telehandlers
Continental HSC 3 Generation 3 drive tire
Components
Continental Tire unveils Generation 3 construction tire and matching retreads, reintroduces General Tire lines
Top Stories
Volvo Electric Compact Wheel Loaders and Excavators parked outside
Compact equipment
Volvo CE Launches New Electric Compact Excavators and Wheel Loader
The L20 compact wheel loader and EC18 and ECR18 compact excavators expand the company's electric machine lineup – and you can pre-order one online.
the dirt episode -7 and -11 models from kobleco
The Dirt
Kobelco’s Bounceback: 20 New Products to Be Unveiled in 18 Months (Video)
Yanmar ViO35 compact excavator digging mud
Compact Excavators
Here's What to Look for When Buying a New Compact Excavator
Case 1121G
Workforce
CNH Pulling Health Care Benefits from Striking Employees
Fabick Cat, legally known as John Fabick Tractor Co.
Big Iron Dealer
Fabick Cat CEO Ousted, Legal Battle Ensues
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All