Designed to perform on sandy, rocky and hard surfaces, Trelleborg Wheel Systems has introduced its new EMR1031 radial tire for earthmoving operations.

The tires feature a sidewall protector, wide tread contact area and a multi-surface tread design with high tread depth for longer tire life and improved traction. The EMR1031 is suitable for wheel loaders, graders and articulated dump trucks.

“The EMR1031 tire lets earthmoving operators that work in quarries or open pits, construction or landscaping, get a firm grip on the ground, especially when they need it most,” says Marcello Mantovani, product manager, construction at Trelleborg. “It’s just one of our premium solutions that help our customers do the heavy lifting, with ease, comfort and less downtime.”

The wide tread contact area provides up to 7 percent more stability, even wear and less vibration, according to Trelleborg.

Manufactured using a cut-resistant compound, the EMR1031 is 20 percent more resistant to cuts and wear, reducing machine downtime and resulting in lower operating costs. The sidewall protector sticks out to prevent tire damage when working over rough ground, like rocky areas.

The tire tread’s void ratio balance delivers longer tire life, enhanced grip and boasts a self-cleaning action during use, even on sandy or muddy terrain, the company says.

The EMR1031 tire comes with a retreadable casing, reducing customers’ environmental impact.