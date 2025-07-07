Got an equipment repair project and need some tips on how to do it?

Caterpillar’s new series of do-it-yourself videos and articles might be able to help.

The free how-to materials were developed by Caterpillar experts and are “designed to help customers confidently maintain their Cat equipment,” the company says.

“These how-to instructional videos provide simple, clear and easy-to-follow instructions for common maintenance, repair and inspection tasks.”

The ideas for the topics came from construction equipment owners asking about common repair and inspection tasks.

“They are designed to help save customers’ time and money and assist those who prefer to do their own maintenance at a time that’s convenient with their production schedule,” says Jay Ramasamy, vice president of sales and marketing in Caterpillar’s construction division.

So far, the library contains about 60 how-to videos produced in English. Subtitles are available in 23 different languages. Caterpillar says it continues to expand the library. A blog series provides articles with simple steps on inspection, maintenance, repair and replacement information. “Customers can shop for the correct replacement parts or contact a Cat dealer directly from the article,” the company says.

Topics in the library include:

Maintaining dozer precision cutting edges.

Installing batteries.

Replacing a fuel filter.

Testing the service brake.

How to install various Cat upgrade kits, such as light guards, cab guards and fire extinguisher mounts.

Tips for selecting steel tracks for excavators, dozers and loaders.

Overview of Cat rubber track designs, how they function and Cat options available.

To access Caterpillar’s DIY video series, click here.

For the DIY blog site, click here.