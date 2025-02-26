Makita's new battery-powered 1-inch high-torque wrench is designed for removing wheels, attachments and other heavy equipment maintenance tasks without an air compressor.

Makita is launching two new cordless battery-powered tools to help contractors with heavy construction equipment maintenance and tying rebar.

Both the new 1-inch high-torque impact wrench and 16-gauge rebar tying tool run on Makita’s 40V XGT battery system.

High-Torque Impact Wrench

The new 40V max XGT 4-Sp. High-Torque 1" Impact Wrench (GWT10) is targeted for removing wheels and attachments and other maintenance tasks for heavy equipment and trucks.

The new square-drive wrench eliminates the need for an air compressor, and the company says it “outperforms pneumatic counterparts,” delivering 2,950 foot-pounds of torque for removing nuts and 2,320 foot-pounds of fastening torque.

It can also be used by the oil and gas industry for rig anchoring and pressurized connects, by pipe fitters, automotive mechanics, for rail maintenance and repair, and structural steel assembly.

Other features on the GWT10 include:

Come with two 40V XGT batteries, rapid charger and bag.

Three forward and three reverse Auto-Stop modes.

Four-speed power selection switch.

“Ultra smooth” variable-speed trigger.

6-inch Extended Anvil for reaching deep well fasteners.

Rubber joint for battery installation to protect the battery against tool impact.

LED light ring for 360-degree illumination.

360-Degree Handle. Tools are not needed to install the side handle, which can be easily positioned to the user’s preference.

Tethering ring for strap support and hanging the tool on equipment.

Length: 22.5 inches.

Net weight with battery: 26.8 pounds.

High-Powered Rebar Tyer

The company says the rebar tyer marks the “the world’s first 40V max 16 gauge wire rebar tying tool.”

The 40V max XGT 16 Ga. Rebar Tying Tool can tie up to 3,600 ties per charge and has a deep-tying capacity of No. 9 x No. 8 rebar.

The new GRT01 rebar tying tool is set for release this summer.