Makita Debuts Cordless Impact Wrench for Heavy Equipment Maintenance

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 26, 2025
worker in hard hat using makita impact wrench on wheel loader tire
Makita's new battery-powered 1-inch high-torque wrench is designed for removing wheels, attachments and other heavy equipment maintenance tasks without an air compressor.
Makita

Makita is launching two new cordless battery-powered tools to help contractors with heavy construction equipment maintenance and tying rebar.

Both the new 1-inch high-torque impact wrench and 16-gauge rebar tying tool run on Makita’s 40V XGT battery system.

High-Torque Impact Wrench

The new 40V max XGT 4-Sp. High-Torque 1" Impact Wrench (GWT10) is targeted for removing wheels and attachments and other maintenance tasks for heavy equipment and trucks.

The new square-drive wrench eliminates the need for an air compressor, and the company says it “outperforms pneumatic counterparts,” delivering 2,950 foot-pounds of torque for removing nuts and 2,320 foot-pounds of fastening torque.

It can also be used by the oil and gas industry for rig anchoring and pressurized connects, by pipe fitters, automotive mechanics, for rail maintenance and repair, and structural steel assembly.

Other features on the GWT10 include:

  • Come with two 40V XGT batteries, rapid charger and bag.
  • Three forward and three reverse Auto-Stop modes.
  • Four-speed power selection switch.
  • “Ultra smooth” variable-speed trigger.
  • 6-inch Extended Anvil for reaching deep well fasteners.
  • Rubber joint for battery installation to protect the battery against tool impact.
  • LED light ring for 360-degree illumination.
  • 360-Degree Handle. Tools are not needed to install the side handle, which can be easily positioned to the user’s preference.
  • Tethering ring for strap support and hanging the tool on equipment.
  • Length: 22.5 inches.
  • Net weight with battery: 26.8 pounds.

High-Powered Rebar Tyer

The company says the rebar tyer marks the “the world’s first 40V max 16 gauge wire rebar tying tool.”

The 40V max XGT 16 Ga. Rebar Tying Tool can tie up to 3,600 ties per charge and has a deep-tying capacity of No. 9 x No. 8 rebar.

The new GRT01 rebar tying tool is set for release this summer.

 

Related Stories
Sage Oil Vac Service Lube Van on a jobsite
Service and repair
Sage Oil Vac Intros New Line of Vans for Jobsite Lube Service; No CDL Required
Cat C13D engine
Components
Caterpillar invests $90M to Build C13D Engine at Texas Factories
Enerpac cube jacks lifting an excavator
Service and repair
Enerpac Cube Jacks Lift the Cab for Excavator Undercarriage Maintenance
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Hyundai HT100V and HT120V compact loaders
Skid Steer Loaders
Hyundai to Roll Out its Second Skid Steer at Bauma
The 66.4-horsepower HS80V will join the 70-horsepower HS120V in Hyundai’s skid steer loader lineup.
side view of Komatsu concept HD785 rigid-frame truck with hydrogen combustion engine
Alternative power
Komatsu Claims "World’s First Large Hydrogen-Combustion Dump Truck"
Wacker Neuson DV125 Dual View Dumper
Construction Equipment
Wacker Neuson Brings its Largest Dual-View Dumper to North America
a new holland 120 powerstar tractor on a farm
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland’s Next-Gen PowerStar Tractors Get Faster, Higher Lift Capacity
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All