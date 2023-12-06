Komatsu Adding Reman for Hybrid Excavator Components

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Dec 6, 2023
Komatsu hybrid excavator and conceptual drawing of hybrid system
Komatsu is opening up remanufacturing services to its hybrid hydraulic excavator, shown at left, for the components of the company's hybrid system ( shown at right in a conceptual drawing),.
Komatsu

Komatsu is adding the first remanufacturing scheme for electrical components on its hybrid hydraulic excavators.

Remanufactured capacitors and inverters compatible with hybrid hydraulic excavators of the HB series currently sold and operating in Japan will be available.

Expansion of the service outside of that market is expected to occur later.

The company already offers Reman services for various components of its conventional diesel engine-powered construction equipment. This includes remanufactured engines and transmissions from construction and mining equipment that has been operating at customer sites for long periods. 

According to Komatsu, its Reman components are restored to the same quality and performance as new components and re-supplied back to the market after going through various processes of disassembly, cleaning, repair or replacement of parts, painting, and shipping inspections.

The company introduced its first hybrid hydraulic excavator to the market in 2008 with the intent of helping customers reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions at their job sites.

The third generation of the machines, the HB365LC-3 hybrid model has been on the market since 2016 and was again highlighted at ConExpo 2023. This hybrid excavator’s generator/motor system provides an additional 70 HP on demand and up to 15% more productivity in P mode. 

Komatsu’s hybrid excavators use a company-developed hybrid system that employs an inverter to convert the energy generated during swing braking into electrical energy, stored in a capacitor and used as supplementary energy to drive the swing and accelerate the engine.

Previously, the only repair for most of the energy-storage-related components was complete replacement. 

Achieving remanufacturing of those same components provides options for repair at a reduced cost compared to replacement.

The expectation is that Komatsu will continue to evolve its business options for parts sales, maintenance, and repair after sales of new equipment.

Komatsu_HB365_3_hybrid_excavator.6Powerful and quiet, Komatsu says its HB365LC-3 Hybrid excavator helps reduce customers' carbon footprint and fuel consumption by up to 30 %.Komatsu

Related Stories
Volvo CE Fluid Analysis program
Maintenance
Volvo CE Rolls Out Fluid Analysis Program That Uses AI
Yanmar Genuine Parts
Components
Yanmar Launches Parts e-Commerce Platform
Construction worker accessing Cat SIS2GO app on a tablet
Maintenance
New Cat SIS2GO App Lets You Access Maintenance Information Remotely
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
aerial view bronze lot World of Concrete 2023
World of Concrete
What to See at World of Concrete – 50th Anniversary Show Set for 2024
Major OEMs such as Cat, Deere, Bobcat, Liebherr, Develon plan to display their products at the January event in Las Vegas.
yanmar v7 compact wheel loader white background bucket raised
Compact equipment
"Quick & Light": Yanmar Unveils V7 Compact Wheel Loader
red 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited driving on mountain road
Pickups
Toyota: 2024 Tacoma "Completely Redesigned from the Ground Up"
white FBR Hadrian X truck-mounted brick laying robot building masonry block wall
Construction Equipment
"World’s First Mobile, Bricklaying Robot" Coming to U.S. Market (Video)
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All