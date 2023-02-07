New Cat SIS2GO App Lets You Access Maintenance Information Remotely

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 7, 2023
Construction worker accessing Cat SIS2GO app on a tablet
Caterpillar

Caterpillar equipment owners can now more easily access maintenance, troubleshooting and repair information with the new SIS2GO App, the mobile companion to SIS2.0.

Information in the app is regularly updated to ensure customers have the most current information available, Cat says.

Two levels of access are available – a free version and a paid subscription.

The free version includes:

  • Cat Operation and Maintenance Manuals (OMM)
  • Cat Parts Manuals
  • The ability to identify, verify and order genuine Cat parts from independent Cat dealers

For a monthly or annual fee, users can upgrade to the subscription version to access comprehensive service manual information and additional features such as:

  • Troubleshooting guides
  • Step-by-step repair procedures
  • Hydraulic and electrical system schematics

For U.S. customers, SIS2GO is $14.99 monthly, or $149.99 yearly (per serial number).

SIS2GO is available on Windows, iOS and Android platforms. Optimized for mobile devices, it offers a simple, intuitive and efficient user interface to access parts and service manual information, and is always accessible, even on remote jobsites. 

