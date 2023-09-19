Volvo Construction Equipment is expanding its existing oil analysis program to include lubricants, diesel fuels, diesel exhaust fluid and coolants.

With up to 75% of repair costs and downtime related to contaminated lubricants and fuels and about two-thirds of all bearing failures due to lubrication issues, Volvo CE says its new fluid analysis program will allow customers to take preventative action against contamination and wear.

“The importance of fluid analysis cannot be overstated, given that early identification of these subtle patterns and anomalies can prevent costly equipment failures, minimize downtime and extend the machine’s lifespan,” said Edward Goodchild, head of repair and maintenance at Volvo CE.

The program marks Volvo CE’s first artificial intelligence (AI) platform-driven analysis to identify wear metals and contaminants or changes in fluid conditions, the company says. The new process uses data analysis to provide highly visual, easy-to-understand reports, freeing up lab technicians for more critical tasks such as analyzing abnormal samples.

In partnership with its testing provider, Volvo CE offers 20 global testing labs, four of which are in North America.

How the Test Process Works

To use the program, customers can purchase an individual sample kit or a service contract with their Volvo CE dealer.

Once a fluid sample is taken from a machine, the dealer sends it to a lab where it is analyzed and diagnosed based on any trace elements found. A report with recommended actions is then shared on the Fluid Analysis portal and CHAIN.

“With routine fluid analysis and historical data, AI algorithms can identify trends, patterns and correlations that can reduce downtime by up to 15%,” said Goodchild. “This program will make it much easier for customers to reduce downtime, optimize costs and improve operational efficiency.”