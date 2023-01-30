LiftWise's new HTH-1400 Hanging Tire Handler is designed for high-capacity tire handling, controlling and maneuvering for installation, removal or maintenance.

The handler has a lift capacity of up to 1,400 pounds. LiftWise says the HTH-1400 can be adjusted to handle tires between 30 and 53 inches in diameter and up to 19 inches wide.

The HTH-1400 enables a tire to be easily and precisely positioned by a single operator, maximizing productivity and efficiency for any application, the company says. The unit securely clamps to the tire and can rotate it 90 degrees from a horizontal position to a vertical position, and back again, allowing tire assemblies to be delivered to the machine flat on a pallet, the company says. Also, a 25-degree bi-directional tire rotation ability makes for easier alignment of studs with the tire bolt pattern. Adjustable pins further ensure correct tire orientation, the company adds..

Battery powered and operated by a tethered controller, LiftWise says, the unit is factory set for deliberate, controlled operational speeds. Movement speeds can be adjusted to meet more demanding application requirements.

The HTH-1400 includes a tilt feature that naturally adjusts to any shifts in the load’s center of gravity. Also, lights illuminate on the machine when sufficient clamping pressure has been applied to the tire.

Other standard features include a 24-volt maintenance-free battery system, a self-contained hydraulic power unit (HPU), an onboard battery charger and integrated forklift pockets. An optional extended mast is available from LiftWise for enhanced accessibility. Furthermore, the company can offer units with modified weight capacities to meet unique application requirements.