LiftWise Intros HTH-1400 Hanging Tire Handler

Tps Logo Online Headshot
TRUCKS, PARTS, SERVICE ™ Staff (TPS)
Jan 30, 2023
orange LiftWise Hanging Tire Handler with large tire clamped
LiftWise Hanging Tire Handler
LiftWise

LiftWise's new HTH-1400 Hanging Tire Handler is designed for high-capacity tire handling, controlling and maneuvering for installation, removal or maintenance.

The handler has a lift capacity of up to 1,400 pounds. LiftWise says the HTH-1400 can be adjusted to handle tires between 30 and 53 inches in diameter and up to 19 inches wide.

The HTH-1400 enables a tire to be easily and precisely positioned by a single operator, maximizing productivity and efficiency for any application, the company says. The unit securely clamps to the tire and can rotate it 90 degrees from a horizontal position to a vertical position, and back again, allowing tire assemblies to be delivered to the machine flat on a pallet, the company says. Also, a 25-degree bi-directional tire rotation ability makes for easier alignment of studs with the tire bolt pattern. Adjustable pins further ensure correct tire orientation, the company adds..

Battery powered and operated by a tethered controller, LiftWise says, the unit is factory set for deliberate, controlled operational speeds. Movement speeds can be adjusted to meet more demanding application requirements.

The HTH-1400 includes a tilt feature that naturally adjusts to any shifts in the load’s center of gravity. Also, lights illuminate on the machine when sufficient clamping pressure has been applied to the tire.

Other standard features include a 24-volt maintenance-free battery system, a self-contained hydraulic power unit (HPU), an onboard battery charger and integrated forklift pockets. An optional extended mast is available from LiftWise for enhanced accessibility. Furthermore, the company can offer units with modified weight capacities to meet unique application requirements.

Related Stories
Technician of the year Robert Kesselring standing on a Branch Civil motor garder
Maintenance
“I Fix Machines. That’s What I’ve Always Done” – Meet the Technician of the Year
group photo AEMP technician of the year 2022 winner accepting award
Maintenance
Branch Civil’s Robert Kesselring Named 2022 AEMP Technician of the Year
Female diesel tech at UTI working on Cummins engine
Technician training
Shops Would Do Well to Focus on Culture When Hiring Young Techs, Votech Officials Say
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Boston Dynamics humanoid robot Atlas tosses a tool bag to a worker on a scaffold
Technology
Video: Watch "Altas" the Humanoid Fetch Tools for Worker on Scaffold
Boston Dynamics, which invented Spot the construction robot, releases amazing new video of robot Altas assisting a construction worker.
cover Equipment World 2023 Contractors' Pickup Truck Guide worker in yellow hard hat with elbow leaning against front of white pickup
Pickups
Check Out Our New 2023 Contractors’ Pickup Truck Guide
Getty Images 1307680521
Business
Goodbye, 100% Bonus Depreciation – Phase-Out Begins in 2023
Maxresdefault 63d2d8056c49a
Compact Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Kubota’s New KX030-4 Compact Excavator
Hyundai HT100V Compact Track Loader and HS120V Skid Steer Loader
Equipment
Hyundai to Re-Enter Skid Steer, CTL Market at ConExpo 2023
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All