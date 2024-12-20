12th Day of Construction Gifts: Cat Invader Max Boots

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 20, 2024
a cat invader max boot
Equipment World editors found these boots held up well in wet and cold conditions.
Caterpillar

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

The final gift on this year’s list is a product that Equipment World editors were able to test themselves: the Cat Invader Max work boots.

Featuring the tagline “if Caterpillar machinery were a shoe, Invader Max would be it,” the Invader Max offers fully waterproof leather and breathable membrane for dealing with wet environments and a composite toe for protection. The unique textured outsole is inspired by the tires of a Cat 793F rigid-frame dump truck.

The Invader Max is available in both medium and wide versions and comes in three colors: coffee bean, black and gargoyle gray.

Several customer reviews mention the weight of the boot and quality manufacturing. Equipment World editors agree and found these boots held up well in wet and cold conditions.

You can purchase a pair of the Cat Invader Max boots here.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
cover of caterip
Gear
11th Day of Construction Gifts: A Caterpillar Version of "Monopoly" Board Game
a tumbler pro knife sharpener and knife holder
Gear
10th Day of Construction Gifts: Tumbler Pro Rolling Knife Sharpener
brunt's the sullivan boot
Gear
9th Day of Construction Gifts: Brunt's “The Sullivan” Work Boot
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 67648cfc4a1be
The Dirt
Cat’s All-New Beast of a Compact Track Loader: The 285 XE
“It’s a big, strong machine,” says Cat's product expert of the company's largest-ever CTL. Watch The Dirt for all the details.
Trevor Kilgore in ambulance after rescued from trench collapse in Iowa
Safety & Compliance
“Buried Alive”: Worker’s Lawsuit Describes Horror of Trench Collapse
JLG 519 Telehandler
Telehandlers
JLG Intros Redesigned 519 Telehandler with 5,500-Pound Lift Capacity
Maxresdefault 6759b0e36967b
Technology
A Closer Look at "The Warthog": A Robot That Could Simplify Paving, Milling
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All