Equipment World editors found these boots held up well in wet and cold conditions.

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life.

The final gift on this year’s list is a product that Equipment World editors were able to test themselves: the Cat Invader Max work boots.

Featuring the tagline “if Caterpillar machinery were a shoe, Invader Max would be it,” the Invader Max offers fully waterproof leather and breathable membrane for dealing with wet environments and a composite toe for protection. The unique textured outsole is inspired by the tires of a Cat 793F rigid-frame dump truck.

The Invader Max is available in both medium and wide versions and comes in three colors: coffee bean, black and gargoyle gray.

Several customer reviews mention the weight of the boot and quality manufacturing. Equipment World editors agree and found these boots held up well in wet and cold conditions.

You can purchase a pair of the Cat Invader Max boots here.