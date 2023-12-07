Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Remember pushing your first Tonka truck around the sandbox? Then you and the little builder in your life will equally enjoy the new book "The Sandbox: Where Construction Begins" by Marty Leum.

The book profiles Lox, a little boy with a big imagination. He loves to build and create in the sandbox — but sometimes he is bullied for being “different” than the other kids, the author says. The 34-page book, appropriate for children aged 5 to 8 years old, is about “finding your way when you feel out of place, finding friendships that build you up, and never giving up on your dreams and aspirations.”

One reviewer comments, “Amazing book. Reminds me a lot of my childhood. My son loved it as well. Can’t wait for the next one to come out!

Leum lives on a hobby farm with his family in rural Wisconsin. He is the owner of Dirt Monkey Excavating and is known for his fleet of red-painted construction equipment.

Purchase the book on Amazon for $9.95.