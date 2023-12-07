2nd Day of Construction Gifts: “The Sandbox: Where Construction Begins” Children’s Book

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 7, 2023
The Sandbox Book by Marty Leum
Marty Leum/Luminare Press

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Remember pushing your first Tonka truck around the sandbox? Then you and the little builder in your life will equally enjoy the new book "The Sandbox: Where Construction Begins" by Marty Leum.

The book profiles Lox, a little boy with a big imagination. He loves to build and create in the sandbox — but sometimes he is bullied for being “different” than the other kids, the author says. The 34-page book, appropriate for children aged 5 to 8 years old, is about “finding your way when you feel out of place, finding friendships that build you up, and never giving up on your dreams and aspirations.”

One reviewer comments, “Amazing book. Reminds me a lot of my childhood. My son loved it as well. Can’t wait for the next one to come out!

Leum lives on a hobby farm with his family in rural Wisconsin. He is the owner of Dirt Monkey Excavating and is known for his fleet of red-painted construction equipment.

Purchase the book on Amazon for $9.95.

Related Stories
JohnDown Industries Fuel and DEF carrytanks for truck beds
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Low-Profile Fuel Tank That Fits in Your Truck Bed
Cooper Road+Trail AT tire
Gear
Tire test: Cooper's new Discoverer Road+Trail AT
Construction workers on a jobsite in the winter
Gear
Top Clothing and Gear for Working in Cold Weather
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
aerial view bronze lot World of Concrete 2023
World of Concrete
What to See at World of Concrete – 50th Anniversary Show Set for 2024
Major OEMs such as Cat, Deere, Bobcat, Liebherr, Develon plan to display their products at the January event in Las Vegas.
yanmar v7 compact wheel loader white background bucket raised
Compact equipment
"Quick & Light": Yanmar Unveils V7 Compact Wheel Loader
red 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited driving on mountain road
Pickups
Toyota: 2024 Tacoma "Completely Redesigned from the Ground Up"
white FBR Hadrian X truck-mounted brick laying robot building masonry block wall
Construction Equipment
"World’s First Mobile, Bricklaying Robot" Coming to U.S. Market (Video)
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All