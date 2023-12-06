1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Low-Profile Fuel Tank That Fits in Your Truck Bed

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 6, 2023
JohnDown Industries Fuel and DEF carrytanks for truck beds
JohnDown Industries

Designed to seamlessly fit in the bed of a pickup truck below the height of the truck bed's sides, JohnDown Industries offers three portable fuel Carrytanks for contractors and outdoor enthusiasts alike: the 40-Gallon Gasoline Carrytank (JDI-AGT40), the 40-Gallon DEF Carrytank (JDI-DEF40), and the 58-Gallon Diesel Carrytank (JDI-AFT58LP).

These durable and portable tanks can take you from workweek to weekend, fueling up your construction equipment, cars or recreational vehicles.

Key features include:

  • Rugged Construction: Crafted from linear polyethylene for durability.
  • Easily monitor fuel levels: Fuel Level Gauge indicates the amount of fuel available in the tank.
  • 12-Volt Transfer Pump: Capable of delivering fuel at a rate of 10 gallons per minute.
  • Automatic Dispensing Nozzle: Equipped with a removable drip tray for clean refueling.
  • Enhanced Portability: Forklift pockets and molded handles make moving the tank easy.
  • Secure Transportation: Built-in recesses allow the tank to be secured with ratchet straps during transport.
  • Lockable Cover:  Added protection and security for fuel contents.
  • Gasoline Model Baffle:  Designed to prevent sloshing during transportation.

The Carrytanks are available through authorized JohnDown Industries distributors.

