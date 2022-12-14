Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Do the little ones in your life love excavators, dump trucks and anything construction related?

Then your home library needs the rhyming book Build It from author Laura Seitz Danielson. Build It brings the reader through the process of building, highlighting the different types of equipment and careers available.

Seitz Danielson says the idea for the book all started with her daughter Reese and her love for excavators. While driving around town, Reese would yell, “Excavator!” from her car seat as the family passed construction sites. Laura would respond, “An impressive rig! Its main job is to…” And Reese would finish, “Dig, dig, dig!”

There was one problem: none of Reese’s construction-themed books featured women. So, Laura decided to write her own, with the goals of:

Having more representation of women in construction-themed children’s books Honoring and uplifting the trades in the eyes of our society

One reviewer says, “This book is such a blessing for children to learn about the construction industry and trades work. It illustrates the importance and value of this kind of work”.

Build It Is appropriate for kids ages 3 to 7. It can be purchased online for $9.95.