Volvo Construction Equipment announces new functionality for Load Assist, a productivity program run on the Co-Pilot tablet in the cab of Volvo CE wheel loaders

New functions have been added to Volvo Construction Equipment’s Load Assist program. Delivered through a suite of apps operated by the Volvo Construction Equipment Co-Pilot tablet display in Volvo CE wheel loaders, the updates include new modes, new views and advanced tips.

“These enhancements will help operators get even more from their Volvo wheel loader, and they add to the existing core functionality of Load Assist, which 10,000 operators have benefitted from to date,” said Eric Yeomans, product manager, wheel loaders at Volvo CE.

Lighter load

Among the most popular apps with Load Assist is the integrated On-Board Weighing system, which provides real-time insight into the bucket’s load within 1% accuracy. Utilizing the app has been made easy with new mode designations. Simple Mode is a simplified version of the app that limited On-Board Weighing to three core functions: viewing the current load in trip mode, viewing the loaded weight and printing a simplified receipt.

Another new function is Low Load mode, which permits operators to weigh lighter materials and loads than with previous iterations.

Leveling up

Updates to the Operator Coaching app include different views and new feedback and use tools. According to Volvo, the app helps operators understand how their actions influence machine productivity, fuel efficiency and wear, to ensure they are working in a way that delivers optimum results.

Two new views have been added to the app. First, productivity view allows operators to monitor tons moved per gallon, tons moved per hour and fuel consumed per hour. Options are to display this information as a total for an entire work shift, including idle time, or only for the active work. It also can be broken down according to short cycles or load and carry cycles.

In addition, utilization view displays an overview of the time spent, productivity achieved, and fuel consumed during different tasks, such as the amount of fuel consumed by travel or the percentage of time spent idling.

Other new tools within the Operator Coaching app include operator tips and quick tips. According to Volvo, operator tips provides feedback at the end of a shift, including a QR code that links to relevant instructional videos on anything that could be improved. The quick tips function shows messages on how to use specific apps and functions within the Volvo Co-Pilot display.

Expanding tire pressure monitoring

Introduced in 2020 on Volvo L110H to L350H wheel loaders, the tire pressure monitoring system which allows operators to check the condition of the machine’s tires from the cab, is now available for the L60H, L70H and L90H models. The system provides real-time information on tire pressure and temperature of the tires to the operator to ensure the tires are operating within the correct parameters. If not, the operator will receive an alert and visual display showing which tire needs attention, saving time on machine inspections and helping maintain fuel efficiency and operator comfort.

