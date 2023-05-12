Case Launches Lease Program for Full-Size Excavators

Case Construction Equipment now offers a lease option on its 13-metric-ton and larger D Series and E Series excavators.

Under the Case Power Lease program from the manufacturer and CNH Industrial Capital, U.S. and Canadian customers can lease a new full-size excavator at an “aggressive rate” for 36 months/3,000 hours. The terms include a full machine warranty and all planned maintenance for the life of the lease.

If customers decide to purchase the machine at lease-end, they will receive an additional 1 year/1,000 hours of powertrain warranty. If an alternate 13-metric-ton and larger Case excavator is purchased, Case will apply a credit for any unused lease hours, up to 300 hours, for a total of $12,000.

"The Case Power Lease is built from the ground up to empower the contractor to control their costs, knowing the only expense they have is the cost of fuel and normal wear items during the life of the lease," says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, Case Construction Equipment.

Case introduced its E Series excavators in September 2022. The E Series features seven models, including two entirely new excavators, the CX190 and the CX365E short radius.

The excavators feature a new FPT engine with increased power and torque. Operators can also prioritize power to specific parts of the excavator with Case’s new Hydraulic Flow Balance System that makes controller movement simpler and more precise.

Other changes include a new throttle knob with incremental settings for all three power modes, an upgraded modem for remote diagnostics to prevent unnecessary service calls, factory-integrated 2D and 3D machine control options and a larger 10-inch display.

Customers can get full details on the new program on Case’s website or from their local dealer.