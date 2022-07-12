Boasting more standard features and more power, Kobelco has introduced the SK260LC-11 conventional hydraulic excavator.

With a 23-percent increase in torque compared to the previous model, the 194-horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar engine on the SK260LC-11 delivers 577 pound-feet of torque at 1,500 rpm.

The machine weighs in at 60,200 pounds and has a bucket digging force of 42,000 pounds, 63,300 pound-feet of swing torque, and 55,600 pounds of drawbar pulling force.

An ‘Independent Travel’ function, which dedicates one hydraulic pump to travel and one to the attachment, enables smooth and steady operation while moving heavy objects, Kobelco says.

The SK260LC-11 has three work modes – Eco, S and H – for balancing between high performance, economy and low fuel consumption. The heavy-lift and power-boost (with unlimited time use) features can be activated when more muscle is needed.

Durability and performance have been improved through thicker side panels and a larger bucket cylinder pin.

Enhanced Cab

Like other SK-series models, operator comforts have been addressed with a spacious cab that features a 7-way adjustable heated air suspension seat, ergonomic pilot levers, heat and air conditioning.

A large 10-inch color monitor can display important information including work mode, maintenance intervals, and fuel consumption, as well as provide a 270-degree view from the machine’s standard three camera system.

The hydraulic flow-rate modes of the bucket, breaker, nibbler, and rotating grapple are also now fully adjustable by the operator through the monitor, and the mode settings for other attachments, such as a tilt rotator, can also be easily added or changed. The in-cab hydraulic-pressure release function allows work tools or hoses to be changed easily and safely, Kobelco says.

Additional features include FM/AM, AUX, Bluetooth, hands-free telephone radio, smartphone holder, USB charger and a 12V power outlet.

Maintenance and Safety

A radiator clean-out screen prevents larger debris from clogging the cooling fins, and a newly structured hydraulic oil filter prevents foreign matter from entering the oil tank during maintenance.

The standard heavy-duty Level II overhead top guard can be tilted open for easy window cleaning.

Seven LED lights now come standard, along with rear swing flashers and rear work lights for added safety and visibility.

Monitoring and Machine Guidance

Pre-installed mounting brackets allow operators to choose their preferred 2D or 3D machine guidance system.

The machine’s operational information, such as hours, fuel consumption, and maintenance status, can be accessed remotely through Kobelco’s KOMEXS (Kobelco Monitoring Excavator System) telematics. An engine start alarm, e-fence, and current/past location history are also included, giving owners peace of mind.

Kobelco says the SK260LC-11 is just one of the many new models it is introducing to the North American market in 2022-2023.

Quick Specs