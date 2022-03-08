Kobelco's New SK210LC-11 20-Ton Excavator Packs More Digging Power

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 8, 2022
Kobelco SK210LC-11 20-Ton Excavator
Since the development of the first-generation ‘SK’ series 20-ton Kobelco excavator in 1983, this size class has grown in popularity due to its versatility in various general construction applications.
Kobelco

Kobelco's new 20-ton SK-Series excavator, the SK210LC-11, offers more standard features, an improved cabin, increased performance and easier maintenance.

The machine is powered by a 160-horsepower, Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine. Kobelco says the new engine delivers 18% more torque than the previous model.

The SK210LC-11 delivers 32,190 pounds of bucket digging force, 52,740 pound-feet of swing torque and 51,300 pounds of drawbar pulling force. The machine’s 50,000-pound operating weight increases stability while lifting heavy loads, the company says.

To maintain constant power, the excavator features an independent travel function that dedicates one hydraulic pump to travel and one to the attachment on a continuous basis.

The SK210LC-11 has three work modes – Eco, S and H – for balancing between high performance, economy and low fuel consumption. And when you need even more muscle, the heavy-lift and power-boost (with unlimited time use) features can be activated.

Kobelco says it has improved the construction of the SK210LC-11 with thicker side panels and a larger bucket cylinder pin for enhanced durability and performance.

Inside the redesigned cab, operators will find a seven-way adjustable, heated, air-suspension seat, repositioned air conditioning and heater vents, and a 10-inch color monitor providing a 270-degree view from the standard three camera system.

The hydraulic flow-rate modes of the bucket, breaker, nibbler and rotating grapple are now fully adjustable by the operator through the monitor, and the mode settings for other attachments, such as a tilt rotator, can be easily added or changed. The in-cab hydraulic-pressure release function allows work tools or hoses to be changed easily and safely, Kobelco says.

The cabin also boasts FM/AM, AUX, Bluetooth, and hands-free telephone radio, smartphone holder, USB charger, and a 12V power outlet.

For those needing machine guidance options, the SK210LC-11 comes with pre-installed mounting brackets for 2D or 3D system installation without the need to weld and paint.  

Seven LED lights now come standard, along with rear swing flashers and rear work lights for added safety and visibility.

The excavator comes equipped with KOMEXS (Kobelco Monitoring Excavator System) telematics, which provides the machine’s operational information, such as hours, fuel consumption and maintenance status. An engine start alarm, e-fence, and current/past location history are also included

Kobelco says the new SK210LC-11 is just one of the many new models the company is bringing to the North American market in 2022-2023.  

