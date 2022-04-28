ASV Offering Smooth Tracks for its CTLs to Reduce Turf Damage

Lindsey Getz
Apr 28, 2022
ASV Turf Tracks on RT-25 compact track loader on grass
ASV's new smooth turf tracks are designed to amplify the effects of the company’s Posi-Track undercarriage to improve traction and limit ground disturbance on sensitive terrain.
ASV

ASV is now offering smooth turf tracks for its compact track loaders to reduce potential damage to soft, delicate terrain.

The green-colored tracks cover a larger surface area, and with ASV’s Posi-Track undercarriage, they achieve equal or better traction than treaded tracks on dry ground, the company says. By minimizing damage to topsoil and root systems, the smooth tracks allow for faster job completion on landscape projects, as well as hardscape and golf course applications, the company says.

“People are often surprised by how well our turf tracks perform,” said Buck Storlie, ASV product manager. “We have some landscapers who put them on for a single job and then never take them off because of the exceptional performance, especially in dry ground conditions. In a field test, we completed 30 counter-rotations with an ASV machine with turf tracks and a similar model from another manufacturer with treaded tracks. The turf tracks left no damage while the other model dug a rut 2 to 3 inches deep into the topsoil.”

The turf tracks have a completely smooth design and are manufactured from a specialized blend that resists cracking, provides traction and extends overall life, ASV says. The rubber tracks eliminate rusting and corrosion because they contain no steel cords. They also contain seven layers of embedded puncture-, cut- and stretch-resistant material. The turf tracks are available for these ASV CTL models: RT-25, RT-40, RT-50, RT-65 and VT-70 High-Output.

ASV’s patented Posi-Track open-rail undercarriage design increases component wear life, delivers even ground distribution, puts more track on the ground and virtually eliminates the risk of derailment, the company says. By eliminating treads, the turf tracks provide maximum ground contact and better traction on dry ground.

ASV turf tracks are backed by a two-year/2,000-hour warranty that covers tracks for the entire period and a no-derailment guarantee on new machines.

 

