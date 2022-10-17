The short tail-swing design of the TB335R makes it able to work in tight or confined spaces.

Takeuchi has added a short tail-swing compact excavator to its TB300 Series.

The TB335R model will first be available in North America and Europe.

“The TB335R’s short tail-swing design results in a rear overhang of only 3.1 inches over the tracks, making it ideal for working in tight or confined spaces,” said David Caldwell, national product manager for Takeuchi. “It also provides outstanding stability rarely found in a short tail-swing machine, along with smooth, intuitive controls that help operators tackle tough jobs with ease.”

The excavator is powered by a Tier 4 Final/ European Stage V emission-compliant engine, delivering 24.4 horsepower and a maximum torque of 70.6 foot-pounds. The TB335R offers two working modes – Standard and ECO – allowing operators to match the mode to the task, choosing more power or fuel savings as desired.

With cab or canopy options, the full cab model weighs 8,310 pounds and features a maximum breakout force of 9,127 pounds. The digging force is reportedly 4,290 pounds.

The cab is said to offer a wide range of advanced features including a 7-inch touchscreen and a multifunction color display. In addition, cab models also feature an air conditioner, heat/defrost, windshield wiper and washer, skylight with sunshade, and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth technology.

The canopy models include a 4.3-inch high-definition, multifunction display. Both cab and canopy models have pilot-operated joystick controls, a deluxe high-back suspension seat with a headrest, and a retractable seat belt.

“Takeuchi is committed to providing the North American market with equipment that offers unmatched reliability and operator comfort as well as the latest technology,” Caldwell said. “The TB335R is a machine that exemplifies that commitment by delivering unmatched performance, excellent serviceability and great value.”

Also, the Takeuchi Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TB335R during the warranty period. With TFM, owners and operators can remotely connect to their Takeuchi track loaders and excavators. TFM delivers alerts and machine information such as location, utilization, performance and maintenance status, as well as insights into how and where equipment is being operated.

TB335R Quick Specs

Horsepower 24.4 hp

Maximum torque 70.6 ft-lbs

Operating weight 8,310 lbs

Maximum breakout 9,127 lbs

Diggins Force 4,290 lbs