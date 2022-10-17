Takeuchi Introduces TB335R Short Tail Excavator

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Oct 17, 2022
TB335R digging
The short tail-swing design of the TB335R makes it able to work in tight or confined spaces.
Takeuchi

Takeuchi has added a short tail-swing compact excavator to its TB300 Series. 

The TB335R model will first be available in North America and Europe. 

“The TB335R’s short tail-swing design results in a rear overhang of only 3.1 inches over the tracks, making it ideal for working in tight or confined spaces,” said David Caldwell, national product manager for Takeuchi. “It also provides outstanding stability rarely found in a short tail-swing machine, along with smooth, intuitive controls that help operators tackle tough jobs with ease.” 

The excavator is powered by a Tier 4 Final/ European Stage V emission-compliant engine, delivering 24.4 horsepower and a maximum torque of 70.6 foot-pounds. The TB335R offers two working modes – Standard and ECO – allowing operators to match the mode to the task, choosing more power or fuel savings as desired.

With cab or canopy options, the full cab model weighs 8,310 pounds and features a maximum breakout force of 9,127 pounds. The digging force is reportedly 4,290 pounds.

The cab is said to offer a wide range of advanced features including a 7-inch touchscreen and a multifunction color display. In addition, cab models also feature an air conditioner, heat/defrost, windshield wiper and washer, skylight with sunshade, and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth technology.

The canopy models include a 4.3-inch high-definition, multifunction display. Both cab and canopy models have pilot-operated joystick controls, a deluxe high-back suspension seat with a headrest, and a retractable seat belt.

“Takeuchi is committed to providing the North American market with equipment that offers unmatched reliability and operator comfort as well as the latest technology,” Caldwell said. “The TB335R is a machine that exemplifies that commitment by delivering unmatched performance, excellent serviceability and great value.” 

Also, the Takeuchi Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TB335R during the warranty period. With TFM, owners and operators can remotely connect to their Takeuchi track loaders and excavators. TFM delivers alerts and machine information such as location, utilization, performance and maintenance status, as well as insights into how and where equipment is being operated.

TB335R Quick Specs

  • Horsepower                   24.4 hp
  • Maximum torque          70.6 ft-lbs
  • Operating weight           8,310 lbs
  • Maximum breakout      9,127 lbs
  • Diggins Force                 4,290 lbs

TB335R with operator in cabThe TB335R's cab is said to offer a wide range of advanced features including a 7-inch touchscreen, and a multi-function color display.Takeuchi

Related Stories
Yanmar_ViO17-1E studio photo
Compact Excavators
Yanmar's 2 New Mini Excavators Designed to Ease Those Long Days in the Cab
Wacker Neuson EZ36 digging
Compact Excavators
Behind the Deere-Wacker Neuson Deal: What's Next for the Partners?
Yanmar SV100-2A mini excavator scooping dirt
Compact Excavators
Power in Tight Spaces: Yanmar Intros 2 New Compact Excavators
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 634db77d402d0
Vintage Equipment
Video: Antique Equipment Comes to Life at HCEA Show
Watch restored machines from Cat, Allis-Chalmers, Shield Bantam, along with a 1918 steam tractor, a unique scoop shovel, an 1893 grader.
TB335R digging
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Introduces TB335R Short Tail Excavator
John Deere brush cutter landclearing attachment
Attachments
Slash, Rip, Rake and Grab with These 17 Attachments for Clearing Land
744 P-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Launches P-Tier Line of Large Wheel Loaders
old-time rock crusher
Vintage Equipment
Video: Oldest Link-Belt Crane, 1918 Steam Tractor Lead Rock Crushing Demo
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All