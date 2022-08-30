Fecon Intros the FMX28 Bull Hog Mulcher for Compact Excavators (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 30, 2022
Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog Mulcher attachment on a compact excavator
Fecon

Fecon’s new FMX28 Bull Hog Mulcher can turn a compact excavator into a mulching machine.

Optimized for 3.5- to 5-ton compact excavators with hydraulic flows from 12-40 gallons per minute, the new mulching head features 14 flippable knife tools on a bite-limiting split ring rotor to achieve a 28-inch cutting width. Aftermarket carbide tools are also available for ground engaging applications.   

Safer and more productive than chainsaw-wielding crews, the FMX28 is ideal for clearing overgrowth, underbrush and small trees up to 5 inches in diameter along roadsides, ravines, creeks, riverbanks, and places that could otherwise be difficult to reach, Fecon says. The attachment can complete entry-level vegetation management tasks such as clearing property lines, pastureland, fencerows, invasive species removal and more.

The unit’s rear throat design ensures that no unprocessed material is left behind as it sweeps the ground for potentially greater productivity per pass, the company says.

Featuring a compact body design, the 750-pound FMX28 is engineered to efficiently mulch while maintaining high-rotor rpm. A downward front discharge reduces thrown debris. The lighter design also allows owners or renters to mount the unit on backhoes and side-arm booms.

A variable displacement piston motor drives the attachment’s poly-chain anti-slip belt for increased torque. A smooth cutting chamber increases material flow while minimizing HP draw, Fecon says. 

Watch a video of the Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog Mulcher in action below:

Quick Specs:

  • Excavator Class: 3.5 – 5 tons
  • Working width: 28 inches
  • Overall width: 40 inches
  • Weight: 750 pounds
  • Flow Range: 12 – 40 gpm
  • Max Pressure: 4,000 psi
  • Rotor Diameter: 15 inches
  • Rotor Speed: 2,400 rpm
  • Rotor Bearing Size: ST65
  • Number of Tools: 14
  • Motor: 1x45V
