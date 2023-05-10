The Komatsu MVT-II 600 sizer uses matched velocity technology (MVT) to generate far less fines in product and help minimize waste production and disposal costs.

A newly rebranded yellow MVT-II 600 sizer, a secondary and tertiary sizer that reduces fines generation through matched velocity technology, was displayed by Komatsu at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

The yellow branding, replacing the Joy Global orange, continued the company’s global strategy of the integration of the legacy companies into the Komatsu brand.

Komatsu acquired Joy Global in 2017, making it Komatsu Mining Corp. Under the current branding strategy, sizers, reclaim feeders and surface feeder breakers will be rebranded Komatsu natural yellow.

According to the manufacturer, for waste reduction in the quarry and cement production process, the Komatsu MVT-II 600 sizer uses matched velocity technology (MVT) to generate far fewer fines in products and help minimize waste production and disposal costs.

It can digest bauxite, phosphate, shale, coal, limestone, and several other types of minerals and ores.

Komatsu The process uses tension, rather than compression, which can save significant energy. Timed center-sizing rolls enable teeth to mesh together and control product size in three dimensions.

Komatsu says the no-clog crushing of the MVT-II 600 can consistently crush a combination of hard abrasive minerals and wet sticky material.

Engineered for lower cost of ownership, the MVT-II 600 has replaceable bolt-on roll wear segments and durable pick technology. Shaft assemblies include cast wear segments with replaceable teeth for extended life.

The MVT-II sizer can be installed where many other crushing technologies would not fit and at a potentially lower cost, the company states.

It is ideal for mobile or underground applications with a small machine envelope, secondary sizers can often be installed between conveyor transfer points to reconcile material handling issues.

Also, the sizer can potentially reduce the number of crushing/dump stations required and can work with very large lump sizes to increase crushing ratios.

Cost is further reduced with the use of durable and replaceable picks, bolt-on wear sections, and other design elements such as an automatic lubrication system.

According to Komatsu the crusher’s shaft assemblies have cast wear areas and replaceable teeth for long service life. The machine also monitors vibration levels and the temperatures of its bearings to alert personnel to likely maintenance issues.

The unit uses durable picks and replaceable, bolt-on roll-wear sections to lower its cost of ownership, along with other design elements including an automatic lubrication system.

Quick Specs

Capacity: 1,100 TPH

Feed size: Up to 10 in.

Output product size:

Roll spacing: 23.6 in.

Roll length range: 39.4-98.4 in.