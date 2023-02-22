Sometimes you don’t need all the bells and whistles to get the job done, and that’s why Dynapac is bringing its new CA30 Rhino series of soil rollers to the North American market.

Available in both smooth drum (CA30D) and padfoot drum (CA30PD) configurations, the 12-ton, 84-inch drum Rhino series rollers offer simplified operation at a lower price point. The models were launched at last week’s ARA Show in Orlando, Florida.

“Dynapac has always sold on its technology, but at the end of the day, a lot of people just need a way to win. ROI is important in this economy,” said Brent Wagner, sales manager, rental channel at Dynapac. “So, what we did is simplified the bells and whistles. We simplified the way to operate the machine. We substantially lowered the cost, and now we’re in line with some of the other manufacturers.”

Historically, Dyanpac has offered four roller models targeted toward the rental industry – the CA1300, CA1400, CA1500 and CA2500 – all of which are manufactured at the company’s factory in Sweden. The CA30 Rhino Series rollers are produced at Dynapac’s factory in India. (Take a walk around the machine in the video below!)

Power and Performance

Powered by a 134-horsepower Tier 4 Final Cummins engine, the CA30 Rhino has a four-speed manual transmission and a no-spin rear differential axle to provide traction under any conditions, Dynapac says. The machine offers up to 43% gradeability in the CA30D or up to 53% in the CA30PD.

“It has more horsepower than our CA2500,” Wagner says. “It’s going to be able to perform on the job and climb in and out of where you need to get it.”

When it comes to compaction output, the CA30 Rhino offers a static linear load of 168 pounds per inch across the full 84-inch width of the drum. The standard setup consists of dual amplitudes alternating between 0.072 inches at high amplitude and 0.035 inches when set to low amplitude, both of which occur when operating at a frequency of 1,980 vibrations per minute generating up to 56,200 pounds of centrifugal force.

Standard features include Automatic Vibration Control (AVC) and Dynapac’s patented Efficient Eccentrics System. The AVC system causes vibration to not initiate until the forward and reverse lever leaves the neutral position. This helps operators avoid any inadvertent vibration while the machine is idling or loading on trucks to prevent damaging the compacted material as well as restricting any unnecessary wear and tear to the drum and the machine itself, Dynapac says.

The Efficient Eccentrics System reduces the power needed while starting the vibration up to 50%, therefore, reducing fuel consumption. It also lowers the amount of oil needed within the drum cartridge.

To ensure that a compacted area is completely homogenous, customers can add the optional Dynapac Compaction Meter (DCM). The accelerometer-based system will indicate when the material has reached the required compaction level, therefore, avoiding any unnecessary passes and saving fuel, Dynapac says. Included with the DCM is the Dynapac Bouncing Indicator (DCI), which will alert the operator if the drum begins to bounce.

Operator Comfort and Visibility

The CA30 Rhino comes equipped with a spacious and vibration-damped open ROPS/FOPS or enclosed cab (with AC and heat). The cab delivers good visibility and is designed with no structures blocking any vital sightlines, Dynapac says. To further enhance visibility and increase comfort while operating in reverse, the seat can be rotated.

All operator controls are similar to other Dynapac units to reduce the learning curve. The control panel for the CA30 Rhino is similar to Dynapac’s 48-inch asphalt roller, Wagner says. All necessary functions are located on the dashboard. Each button has selectable modes with pictorials along with LED lights to indicate the feature is in use. Vibration activation is integrated into the forward and reverse lever.

Four LED working lights come standard. A backup camera is optional. A two-piece bolt-on padfoot shell kit can transform a smooth drum roller into a padfoot roller, giving rental houses the ability to meet customer needs, Wagner says.

Daily service and maintenance points – including the engine, hydraulic pumps, filters and fluid access points – are accessible from ground level.