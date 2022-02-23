Doosan's DL250-7 is one of 10 of the company's completely redesigned models of wheel loaders.

Doosan began rolling out is completely redesigned wheel loader lineup in 2021 and has continued to introduce models to the U.S. market.

The latest new models range in bucket sizes from 2.6 cubic yards on the DL200-7 to 3.3 cubic yards on the DL250-7. In between is the DL220-7 at 3 cubic yards.

They join seven other models already released in the new dash-7 series. They mark the company’s first wheel loader redesign in over a decade and replace the dash-5 machines.

The model numbers reference the loaders’ bucket sizes in cubic meters.

Aaron Kleingartner, Doosan product marketing manager, says the company upgraded the performance on the dash-7s from the dash-5 loaders, with larger bucket capacities, greater durability with stronger axles, and more powerful powertrains.

The cabs are roomier and more comfortable, including a new Doosan Smart Touch 8-inch touchscreen monitor, and Doosan Smart Key, which allows the loader to be started without a key in the ignition. The machines can also operate Doosan’s optional “transparent bucket” technology in which the operator can see on a monitor what’s on the other side of the bucket when it is raised.

The loaders come standard with Z-bar link. Two toolcarrier models are also coming out for the DL200 and DL250 that will have a parallel linkage. They will be designed for lifting and placing, with fork-type attachments, instead of digging and moving material.

The standard Z-bar models can be equipped with a variety of Doosan buckets, such as general purpose, heavy duty, light duty, and rock buckets.

DL250-7 close-up

Equipment WorldThe most obvious change from the dash-5 models is the loader’s exterior and cab styling.

Glass for windows and the door now comes down to the floor for improved visibility. The HVAC unit has been moved from the rear where it was taking up cab space to the side, creating more room, including behind the seat for storage.

Other features include a rearview camera and a more ergonomic arrangement of switches and controls.

Bill Zak, Doosan product specialist for wheel loaders, calls the 8-inch touchscreen the machine’s “brain center.” It is designed to be easier to operate, even for those with less experience. If an operator does not know what a button or switch does, he or she only has to push a button on the menu screen to get that information.

The loaders come equipped with Doosan Smart Guidance, which will match engine output to the work to conserve fuel. It will also let operators know how well they are performing. While in operation, pop-ups will appear on the touchscreen, such as you’re hitting the brakes too hard based on the conditions. At the end of the day, it will give the operator an efficiency score and show what could be improved.

Equipment World



DL250-7 quick specs

Horsepower: 172 hp

Operating weight: 30,528 lb.

Bucket capacity, heaped: 3.3 cu. yd. (2.5 m3)

Static tipping load, full turn: 21,134 lb.

Dump height, 45 degrees: 9 ft. 2 in.

Dump reach, 45 degrees: 3 ft. 6 in.

DL200-7 quick specs

Horsepower: 142 hp

Operating weight: 26,559 lb.

Bucket capacity, heaped: 2.6 cu. yd (2.0 m3)

Static tipping load, full turn: 19,705 lb.

Dump height, 45 degrees: 9 ft. 1 in.

Dump reach, 45 degrees: 3 ft. 4 in.

DL220-7 quick specs