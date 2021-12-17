Kubota Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 17, 2021
Kubota compact track loader at a construction site.
Kubota

Thirty-two-year Kubota veteran Shingo Hanada has been appointed president and CEO of Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) and Kubota North America (KNA).

Shingo Hanada, president and CEO, Kubota Tractor CorporationShingo Hanada will take the helm as president and CEO of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota North America, replacing Haruyuki (Harry) Yoshida who will retireKubotaHanada most recently held the position of executive officer, Kubota Corporation, and president of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. and Kverneland AS. He will replace Haruyuki (Harry) Yoshida who will retire from his role of senior managing executive officer, Kubota Corporation, Japan, and president and CEO of KNA and KTC. Yoshida assumed his role as president in January 2019.  

"Kubota Tractor Corporation will celebrate 50 years in the U.S. in 2022, and I'm honored to join KTC as we celebrate our history and our 50th anniversary," says Hanada. "I am eager to continue the tremendous momentum Kubota has experienced over the last several years under Mr. Yoshida's leadership. We are committed to expanding our product lines and building our infrastructure to better meet the needs of our customers and dealers, and I am confident we will continue to further strengthen the Kubota brand in the U.S. marketplace and throughout North America in the process."

Along with Hanada’s promotion, Todd Stucke, vice president, sales and marketing, KNA, and senior vice president, marketing, product support & strategic projects, KTC, will be promoted to executive officer of Kubota Corporation.

Stucke will be involved in the Grapevine, Texas-based company’s operations with a focus on building a strong business structure for the North American market.

