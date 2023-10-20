Topcon Intros Lower-Cost, Easier LN-50 3D Laser for Digital Layout

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 20, 2023
Topcon LN-50 3D laser on homebuilding site
Topcon

Adding to the LN layout navigator family of instruments, Topcon has announced the LN-50 3D laser for digital layout.

Designed to be a more affordable and easier-to-use alternative to the full-featured LN-150, the LN-50 offers a 50-meter range and one-button, self-leveling setup. Topcon says the LN-50 is ideal for homebuilders, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) trades, concrete contractors and others — regardless of their digital technology experience — to achieve precision in their measuring and layout work.

“The family of products features a one-button, self-leveling setup that a wide variety of trade professionals can be comfortable using, particularly those transitioning from traditional layout and measuring methods to digital workflows,” said Ray Kerwin, director, global product planning at Topcon. “If a homebuilder set out to layout a project with a tape measure and a transit, it would take two people to do the work that could be accomplished by one person using the 3D laser, so productivity is a key benefit. Another is accuracy. The user will be able to lay out the job more accurately than using fully manual processes.”

The LN-50 pairs with Topcon’s new Digital Layout building construction software, which is compatible with CAD and BIM software setups. It can also be used with the Point Manager plug-in for Autodesk Revit or AutoCAD. “The easy-to-use Digital Layout software controls the 3D laser and makes it ‘smart’ so that the user can lay out building corners or plumbing sleeves, for instance, and do it efficiently,” Kerwin adds.

“The portfolio embodies our commitment to democratizing technology — simplifying and improving the process of transitioning to digital layout in the building construction sector in a cost-effective package,” Kerwin continued. “It has a short learning curve, and is a one-person operation, which is particularly helpful during labor shortages. By providing enhanced productivity, accuracy and quality in an easily accessible system, it reinforces the push toward providing intuitive innovations for both the existing and incoming generations of trade professionals,” Kerwin said.

“With this system, companies can take on larger projects or even just speed up layout for the projects that they have on the books.”

Topcon says the LN-50 will initially be available through specialized dealers in the Americas and Europe.

