After 12 years at the helm, Manitou President and CEO Michel Denis is stepping down and will be replaced a longtime CNH Industrial executive, Sylvain Blaise.

Blaise, who starts the new role June 30, brings over 20 years of experience in various leadership positions at CNH Industrial, the parent company of Case and New Holland. He spent several years working in CNH Industrial’s ag equipment business, including three years as the senior vice president of the global Case IH tractor line. He then served as the president of CNH Industrial’s bus business unit, and, since then, has served as the CEO of FPT Industrial and president of its powertrain business unit.

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team at CNH Industrial’s Iveco Group, Blaise is credited with spearheading multiple commercial, technological and industrial transformations.

Manitou’s board of directors has additionally appointed Christopher Himsworth as its new chairman. Himsworth has served on Manitou’s board since 2009.

Virginie Himsworth has also been appointed to the Manitou board, replacing the recently deceased Jacqueline Himsworth.

Gradall Hands Out Two 2025 Dealer Awards

Excavator manufacturer Gradall Industries has named Associated Supply Company as its 2025 dealer of the year.

Based in Texas, Associated Supply has 25 locations across the Southern U.S. and sells and services equipment from Case Construction, Hitachi, Bobcat, JCB and Link-Belt Cranes. Gradall pointed to ASCO’s track record of high performing sales volume, market share growth and dominant market presence as driving factors behind the company’s award.

Gradall Industries

Additionally, Finkbiner Equipment Company, an Illinois dealer that also offers Liebherr, Astec and GOMACO equipment, has been named Gradall’s Product Support Dealer of the Year. This award highlights dealers that show “life-after-sale” excellence such as strong technical expertise, parts availability and field service.

Mid South Machinery Joins BOMAG Network

Iowa-based heavy equipment dealership Mid Country Machinery has joined BOMAG’s North American dealer network, supplying the company’s full lineup in Mississippi. Mid Country Machinery has been a dealer for LeeBoy, BOMAG’s new sister company, for 30 years.

Mid South Machinery has three locations in Mississippi: Tupelo, Hattiesburg and Jackson. Mid South Machinery also recently announced the opening of its seventh location, in Blair, Nebraska, which will operate as a rental and service hub for customers in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Takeuchi Names Top Dealer & Salesperson of 2025

Takeuchi has named several 2025 award winners for both its dealerships and various salespeople across North America.

CCS Equipment Sales, based in North Carolina, was named Takeuchi’s 2025 Dealer of the Year. The dealership operates three locations in the state and also carries the LiuGong and Wacker Neuson equipment lines.

Takeuchi

The following companies received Takeuchi Dealer 360° Awards, which recognize dealerships’ excellence in sales performance, facilities, training, accounts receivables, marketing/parts and service.

ACT Construction Equipment (North Carolina and South Carolina)

ALTA Equipment (Florida and Michigan)

Appling Motors of Baxely (Georgia)

Atlantic Coastal Equipment (Georgia)

Bennett Equipment & Supply (Georgia and South Carolina)

Cobb County Tractor (Georgia)

Cowin Equipment (Alabama, Georgia, Florida)

Dittamore Implement (Illinois)

Grand Equipment (Michigan)

Hawkins Graves (Virginia)

Jasper Tractor (Georgia)

Luby Equipment (Illinois and Missouri)

MasCo Equipment (Texas)

McClung-Logan Equipment Company (Delaware, Maryland and Virginia)

Parman Tractor & Equipment (Tennessee)

Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment (Georgia)

Star Equipment (Iowa)

Tri-West Tractor (California)

Williams Equipment (Mississippi and Arkansas)

Takeuchi also awarded Salesperson 360º status to 44 individual dealer sales professionals, with Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor ranked No. 1 in Takeuchi sales in North America. Smith was also named Salesperson of the Year for the seventh time.