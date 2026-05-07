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Mecalac to Move North American Headquarters to Fayat Group Campus in S.C.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 7, 2026
Mecalac Ridgeway Facility 2

Compact equipment manufacturer Mecalac is relocating its North American headquarters from Massachusetts to the Fayat Group campus in Ridgeway, South Carolina, for closer alignment on growth initiatives, training and customer support.  

Fayat Group acquired Mecalac in June 2025. The French construction group also owns BOMAG, Dynapac and LeeBoy, with each brand retaining its autonomy under the group’s Road Equipment Division, the company says.

"As we relocate to Ridgeway and join the Fayat Group campus, we are accelerating our ability to serve customers with faster parts availability, stronger technical support and more integrated solutions across brands,” said Pierre Lahutte, president of Mecalac. “This step reinforces our confidence in North America’s growth potential and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our customers and partners.”

Fayat Group announced last year a $14 million expansion to its Road Equipment Division operations in Ridgeway, including a new 100,000-square-foot parts distribution facility. While the facility will benefit most Fayat Group brands, the company says Mecalac has the most to gain from improved parts logistics and faster support. The grand opening of the Ridgeway campus is scheduled for May 12.

"The investment demonstrates our collective commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and partners,” said Rob Mueckler, general manager of Fayat North America. "This facility also stands as a tangible testament to the group’s engagement in the U.S. market. These steps reinforce our confidence in the region’s growth potential and our ability to better serve it. We are dedicated to growing Mecalac in North America; and this campus will be a cornerstone of enhanced collaboration, training and support.”

The company cites the following key benefits of the move:

  • Centralized parts logistics through the new depot, improving availability and response times for Mecalac customers.
  • Expanded training and technical support infrastructure to accelerate product support and increase uptime.
  • Greater collaboration across the Fayat Group brands to deliver integrated solutions for North American customers
  • A commitment to growth in the U.S. market, reinforced by strategic acquisitions and ongoing investments.

According to Mecalac, additional details on the Ridgeway campus timeline and milestones will be shared as they become available.

 

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