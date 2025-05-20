Industry Roundup: Two Hyundai Dealers Expand Territories

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 20, 2025
Tracey Road Equipment now has 8 locations, with its first 5 stores located around New York State.
Tracey Road Equipment now has 8 locations, with its first 5 stores located around New York State.
Hyundai Construction Equipment

Two U.S. Hyundai Construction Equipment dealers recently expanded their networks with new locations.

Hyundai Construction Equipment and heavy truck dealer Tracey Road Equipment recently added three new stores in Pittsburgh, Du Bois and Erie, Pennsylvania. This extends the company’s reach to include North, Central and Western Pennslyvania.

In addition to Hyundai Construction Equipment, Tracey Road Equipment also carries product lines for Kobelco, Hitachi, Liebherr, Astec, Tana, Sakai, New Holland Construction and Mauldin.

The dealership is now up to eight locations, with its first five stores located around New York State.

Mike Ross, senior VP, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America (center right), presents a plaque to Clarence Harding, president and owner of Hardings Inc. (center left), recognizing the dealership’s 20-year milestone as a Hyundai dealer.Mike Ross, senior VP, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America (center right), presents a plaque to Clarence Harding, president and owner of Hardings Inc. (center left), recognizing the dealership’s 20-year milestone as a Hyundai dealer. 
 Hyundai Construction Equipment

Another Hyundai Construction Equipment dealership, Hardings Inc., also recently celebrated the opening of its second location in Elwood, Illinois. The dealership’s first store is in Lowell, Indiana.

Hardings’ second location will offer the full line of Hyundai construction equipment as well as specialty material handlers and hydraulic breakers.

In addition to Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hardings offers equipment from Mustang, Paladin, Gehl and Wacker Neuson.

Finning Cat Sells On-Site Fueling Business

Caterpillar’s largest dealer, Finning Cat, has sold its mobile on-site refueling business, 4Refuel, for $400 million to global investment firm H.I.G. Capital.

The on-site liquid refueling company provides wheel-to-wheel and bulk fuel delivery, employs around 650 people and serves many industries, including construction and transportation.

The acquisition is set to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

“Since we acquired the business in 2019, 4Refuel has generated strong growth and returns for our shareholders, including delivering significant free cash flow,” said Kevin Parkes, President and CEO of Finning. “This transaction will allow us to simplify our operations and focus on i) maximizing product support; ii) generating improved and more resilient earnings by lowering our annual SG&A; and iii) creating sustainable growth around our core dealership operations.”

AED Names New Far West Regional Manager

Shane Wilker HeadshotAED

Associated Equipment Distributors has appointed Shane Wilker as its new Regional Manager for the Far West region, which covers California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. He recently served as the dealer development manager for the North American Equipment Dealers Association.

Wilker’s responsibilities will include engaging directly with AED members and ensuring they get the most out of their AED membership.

McClung-Logan Opens New Store in Virginia

Construction equipment dealer McClung-Logan Equipment Company has opened its eleventh store in Fishersville, Virginia, which is also its eighth location in the state.

Mcclung Logan FishersvilleMcClung-Logan Equipment

The new location is 90 minutes from McClung-Logan’s other locations in Richmond, Roanoke and Winchester, adding to the regional network that supports the dealership’s customers.

The new location is set on 6.5 acres and includes an 8,500-square-foot facility with three service bays and a dedicated wash bay. Jason Parham, territory sales manager, and Brandon Shaw, parts & service coordinator, will lead the location.

McClung-Logan sells and services equipment for brands including Volvo CE, Takeuchi, Mecalac and Avant.

