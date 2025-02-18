Industry Roundup: Takeuchi Announces New Dealer & National Accounts Manager

It’s been a busy 2025 so far for Takeuchi, which has announced the signing of its second new dealer since the New Year and a new national sales manager.

The latest dealer to sign on is Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment, a four-store Wacker Neuson and LS Tractor dealer in Georgia.

“We’ve been in business for 30 years, and we feel we have great market penetration, all the way from Macon to the Florida line,” said Ray Hedgecock, president of Powerhouse Equipment. “We’re in the process of expanding each of our locations, and we believe that taking on the Takeuchi product line will help us continue to grow our brand.”

Jasper Tractor, a single-store Massey Ferguson dealer in Georgia, joined the Takeuchi network in January.

Derek Koontz has been appointed the new national accounts manager for Takeuchi-U.S., where he’ll head up the manufacturer’s sales development and prospecting new accounts. He will additionally forecast and achieve North American sales goals.

Some of Koontz’s previous positions include senior director of national accounts at Sinoboom, vice president of sales at Spimerica and regional account manager at Terex Utilites.

“Derek is a very focused and driven professional,” said Jeffrey Ratliff, director of sales and marketing for Takeuchi-US. “His ability to build relationships with both internal and external customers is a great fit for our national account manager role. Derek has also demonstrated a knack for introducing products and educating clients. His solution-oriented approach will be a true benefit to Takeuchi as we continue to grow in the U.S.”

Case CE Signs Alabama Dealer

Stone Equipment, an aggregate and construction equipment dealer in Alabama and North Carolina, has joined the Case Construction dealer network. The dealership will carry the full line of Case equipment and attachments in central and northern Alabama.

Additionally, Stone Equipment’s two Alabama locations as will operate as Case Power & Equipment of Alabama, with additional locations in the state planned. Stone Equipment’s single North Carolina location will maintain the Stone Equipment name.

Some equipment brands Stone Equipment carries include Bell, Blue Diamond, FAE, Kobelco and Paladin Attachments.

Komatsu Company Stores Add Material Handlers

Komatsu’s East Coast company stores have partnered with SMH Group to carry the ATLAS and Mantsinen material handler lines.

Komatsu’s Company Stores East division operates 11 locations in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. With this partnership, SMH Group now has a U.S. network of eight dealerships in 21 states.

ATLAS offers a range of material handlers from the 44,000-pound ATLAS 200 MH to the 125,000-pound ATLAS 520 MH, while Mantsinen offers models for larger needs, including the more than 900,000-pound Mantsinen 300.

Magni Signs Midwest Dealer

Magni Telescopic Handlers has a new presence in the Midwest through New Tec, a 5-store equipment dealer with locations in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. New Tec will carry Magni’s full range of telehandlers.

Other lines New Tec carries include Genie, Skyjack, Kubota, Land Pride and JLG.

“We are thrilled to partner with Magni, a brand known for its innovation and quality in the telehandler market,” says Scott Hulstein, president of New Tec. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional equipment solutions to our customers, and Magni's comprehensive product line will allow us to meet a broader range of customer needs across Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota.”