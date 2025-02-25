Cornelson’s appointment makes Carolina Cat one of the largest privately held women-owned businesses in the Southeast U.S.

A fourth generation of family ownership has arrived at Carolina Cat’s parent company, Weisiger Group, with Amanda Weisiger Cornelson taking the helm as president.

Cornelson has held several positions at Carolina Cat since beginning at the company in 2018, including branch supervisor, corporate finance manager and vice president of sales. She had previously served as Weisiger Group’s vice president beginning in 2018 and as a board member of Carolina Tractor and Equipment Company from 2014 to 2017.

Former President Ed Weisiger Jr. remains as the chair of the board and will support Cornelson during the transition. Cornelson's appointment makes Carolina Cat one of the largest privately held women-owned businesses in the Southeast U.S.

Carolina Cat began carrying the Magni Telehandler lineup in November 2024.

Komatsu Creates New N. American Company, Names CEO

Komatsu’s board of directors has approved a reorganization of its North American operations and the establishment of a new company for its construction and mining equipment sales and services.

Komatsu The new company, scheduled to take effect March 31, will be called Komatsu North America Corp. and will be led by Rodney Bull as CEO, according to an announcement February 18 from parent company Komatsu Ltd. based in Japan. Bull is currently executive vice president of Komatsu’s North American region.

The new company will be a subsidiary of Komatsu America Corp., which is delegating its sales and services functions so it can “specialize more in supervising operations for the North American region once the transfer is complete,” the announcement says. Komatsu North America will also consist of Milwaukee-based Komatsu Mining Corp.’s sales and services operations.

“The purpose of this reorganization is to enhance the customer convenience and the governance,” Komatsu says. “… The impact of this reorganization on the financial results of the Komatsu Group will be insignificant because these changes are due to a reorganization between consolidated subsidiaries.”

Komatsu North America will be based in Chicago, the same as Komatsu America Corp.

Rodney Schrader is currently chairman and CEO of Komatsu America, and Peter Salditt is president and CEO of Komatsu Mining Corp.

Patrick-Miller Tractor Company Acquired

Two-store Louisiana Kubota dealer Patrick-Miller Tractor Company has been acquired by Jon Bierbaum, owner of MidSouth Tractor Company and MidSouth Forestry Equipment. In addition to Kubota, Patrick-Miller also carries the Exmark and Tigercat equipment lineups.

Both locations will be renamed to MidSouth Forestry Equipment and MidSouth Tractor Company.

BOMAG Expands Linder Industrial Machinery’s Territory

Southeast construction, material handling and agriculture equipment dealer Linder Industrial Machinery has expanded its BOMAG territory into Virginia. The dealership will sell and service BOMAG’s full lineup of asphalt distribution and compaction, paving, milling, and recycling/stabilizing equipment, single drum rollers and soil compactors, and landfill compactors.

Other equipment brands Linder carries include Komatsu, Topcon and Deutz-Fahr.

Linder will cover Virginia from locations in Bealeton, Chesapeake, Chester, Fishersville and Salem, Virginia.

Takeuchi Signs 3 rd Dealer of 2025

Only a few weeks after signing its second dealer of the year, Takeuchi has added Ramey Motors in Purvis, Mississippi, as its latest dealer. The dealership will sell and service Takeuchi track loaders and excavators.

Ramey Motors is also a dealer for Honda, Mahindra, Stihl, Gravely and Bush Hog.

Takeuchi



“Since expanding from the automotive industry into the ag equipment industry back in 2018, we’ve grown exponentially,” said Ford Ramey, co-owner of Ramey Motors. “There’s so much crossover between ag and compact construction equipment that it just makes good sense for us to take on that industry as well. Carrying the Takeuchi line will help us better serve both ag and construction professionals with top-quality equipment that helps them get their jobs done better, faster and more efficiently.”