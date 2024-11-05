Midwest Caterpillar dealer Foley Equipment expanded its Kansas City location to accommodate machine rebuilds. The dealership says it surpassed its current capacity for machine rebuilds.

“One of the many great things about Cat machines is they are built to have multiple lives,” said Matt McNett, vice president of service and power solutions for Foley Equipment. “The Cat Certified Rebuild Program returns machines to like-new condition with full warranty and other benefits like upgraded electronics and features, allowing customers to maximize the value of their Cat equipment.”

“We are fortunate to have customers doing incredibly important work across the region and this facility gives us additional capacity to serve them,” said Ann Konecny, CEO of Foley Equipment.

Foley Equipment offers full machine or individual component rebuilds. During a Cat Certified machine rebuild, equipment is stripped down to the frame and all non-metal components are replaced.

Foley recently opened its 16th location in Missouri.

Acme Equipment to Open 5th Location

Kubota dealer Acme Equipment will open its 5th location in Bismarck, North Dakota, next year after acquiring the Kubota dealership rights for the Bismarck/Mandan region from three-store Case IH dealer Northern Plains Equipment, HBS Dealer reported. The new store will open in the first quarter of next year.

Acme Equipment has exclusive approval for all four of Kubota’s product categories: Agriculture, Hay/Farm Implements, Construction Equipment and Turf products.

Acme Equipment – a division of tool and hardware distributor Acme Tools – now has four total locations in North Dakota and one in Minnesota.

Hyundai CE Signs Dealer in Texas

Elite Equipment, a two-store dealer out of Beaumont, Texas, has signed on to carry the Hyundai Construction Equipment compact lineup for customers in east Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Hyundai CE



“We started in 2016 as 2S Roll-off service, a dumpster rental business, then added a variety of industrial rental equipment,” said Michelle Stacey, general manager, Elite Equipment. “We later acquired Elite Heavy Equipment Rental, which put us in the used construction equipment rental business. We’ve been looking for two years to add a new equipment line that we could both sell and rent. We’re excited to be working with Hyundai. It’s a great fit for us and for our customers.”

Elite Equipment operates from an 80,000-sq-ft facility in Beaumont with a branch on Galveston Island, Texas.

SmithCo Signs New Dealer for Illinois & Missouri

Truck trailer dealer River-Roads Sales & Leasing, in Granite City, Illinois, has agreed to sell SmithCo’s side dump trailers in western Illinois and eastern Missouri. The dealership has 20 service bays and 15 mobile trucks for serving customers.

River-Roads carries dry van, platform, reefer and dump trailers from brands like Wabash, Behnke, Travis and CTS.

Bane-Welker Expands Ohio New Holland Construction Offerings

Bane Welker, a 15-store Case IH and New Holland dealer in Ohio and Indiana, will add the New Holland line of construction equipment to its five Ohio locations, according to Agrinews. The dealership now offers New Holland construction equipment at 14 of its locations. Bane Welker first began carrying the lineup in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer New Holland Construction at all our Ohio locations. This strategic move strengthens our relationship with CNH Industrial and reflects our dedication to providing our customers with the most advanced and efficient solutions available,” said Jason Bane, chief operating officer and president of Bane-Welker Equipment.