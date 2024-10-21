Electric wheel loader and excavator manufacturer Hevi has made a significant change to its U.S. distribution: the manufacturer plans to sign on full-fledged dealers.

Hevi’s parent company, Chinese transmission and drivetrain manufacturer Greenland Technologies, said the change was designed “to meet strong customer demand for its expanded line of electric industrial equipment.”

"Our new dealer model will allow us to focus solely on Hevi's brand, with dealers having direct access to Original Equipment Manufacturer parts,” said Raymond Wang, CEO of Hevi. “Customers will continue to enjoy our comprehensive warranty coverage and knowledgeable support. At the same time, we can now hold our dealers to a higher level of accountability and service quality."

The company recently unveiled North America’s largest all-electric wheel loader, the 48,281-pound H65L. It also offers two other models of wheel loaders – the smaller GEL-5000 and GEL-1800 – and a lineup of forklifts.

Hevi had previously used an authorized service provider program, which saw the company selling its own machines and recruiting and training other companies as service providers. Some of those ASPs include Amerit Fleet Solutions, Power Tech Equipment Repair and Quality Truck Center.

Hevi Chief Operating Officer Dana Hopkins told Equipment World many of the company’s ASPs will have the option to sign on as dealers, and he believes most will do so over time. Hopkins has been with the company since February 2023 and previously served as the major projects manager at John Deere construction equipment dealer Jesco Inc.

Hevi is looking to expand specifically into the West Coast and Southeastern U.S., as well as the south-central region. All Hevi’s equipment is imported through Baltimore, Maryland, and stored at its White Marsh, Maryland, warehouse.

The California Appeal

The financial incentives offered in California, particularly by the California Air Resource Board, to those looking to offset the initial cost of all-electric equipment makes it an attractive market for Hevi, says Hopkins.

“The incentives at least get us to the table,” he says. “It piques the interest of customers who may be initially hesitant to take a look at our equipment or just electric construction equipment as a whole.”

Hevi is open to whatever network format allows it to best cover all of California, whether it’s one large dealer or several smaller dealers.

Deere & Cat Dealers as Candidates

Hopkins acknowledges that Volvo dealers are off the table for Hevi, since they will have access to the new L120 Electric, but Deere and Caterpillar dealers, who have no similar product to offer from their main brand, could be interested in carrying the Hevi lineup.

“I don't believe they (Deere and Caterpillar) have any plans to manufacture these loaders, or at least in this size,” says Hopkins. “So I don't see that there's going to be a conflict of interest. People looking for the product are going to want the electric for a very specific reason. So again, you're probably not going to be taking away market share from one of the larger dealers, necessarily.”

Hevi



Ideal applications for Hevi loaders, according to Hopkins, include concrete plants, asphalt plants, waste management and snow removal – jobs where operators have easy access to chargers. Urban jobsites are also suited for Hevi equipment, where contractors benefit from reduced noise and emissions.

Potential Hurdles

The first step in getting dealers on board, says Hopkins, will be proving Hevi equipment is a viable option for their customers.

“We’re not saying that our equipment is great for everywhere," he says. “You know, if a user is doing site management, if you’re in a greenfield site and you're clearing it with no shore power, it's probably not where we need to be. But if you have a depot situation, or you go out for a day and back, that's ideally where our equipment is beneficial.

“So (we’re) showing the dealer that there is a market out there for the equipment, that there are government subsidies available – sometimes either in the form of a tax rebate or a direct grant for the purchase of the equipment – but also, and more importantly, showing the dealers and educating them that the value to their customers is in operational savings through reduction in maintenance and reduction in fuel cost.”

Hopkins acknowledges too that there can be a stigma around equipment coming from China, where Hevi loaders are manufactured, but he says that usually dissolves once operators and dealers see the quality of the equipment and OEM support.

“We have had those conversations with customers and dealers where that hesitancy has come out,” says Hopkins. “But once they have the opportunity to see the equipment, see the quality of the build, and then we begin discussing the support network and the warranty we offer with the equipment and the battery, those concerns are addressed, and they feel more comfortable with the product.”

Hevi machines are manufactured in partnership with Chinese construction equipment manufacturer Lonking Holdings, which has facilities in the Shanghai, Fujian, Jiangxi and Henan provinces. Lonking’s products include wheel loaders (which it calls its main product), rollers, excavators and forklifts.

Growth Plans

Hopkins says the company is aiming to sell 60 loaders in the U.S. in 2025, including local orders on the East Coast it’s currently able to fulfill without dealers. Hevi’s H55 and H65L loaders are its most “retail ready” machines, according to Hopkins, having gone through a recent relaunch after two years of demos and customer feedback. Hevi has sold six loaders in the U.S. so far this year.

Hevi also offers an all-electric excavator, the GEX-8000, though he says that model is going through a redesign and is not ready to sell yet in the U.S.