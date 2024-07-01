Dr. Ingo Ettischer (right) will take over as president of the BOMAG Group on July 1, 2024, succeeding Ralf Junker (left).

With Ralf Junker set to retire July 1, BOMAG is making a change at the top.

Ingo Ettischer will succeed Junker as president of the BOMAG Group. Ettischer has served as managing director and chief operating officer for the construction and roadbuilding equipment manufacturer since July 2023.

Prior to joining BOMAG, he spent 21 years in management at Mercedes-Benz AG in the truck, van and car divisions. He has also led several strategy and operational excellence projects for companies in various industries at a management consultancy firm.

“BOMAG is set to continue to grow internationally in size and portfolio. We are confident that Dr. Ingo Ettischer, with his experience, knowledge and energy, will boost the company’s growth and lead BOMAG successfully into the future”, says Jean-Claude Fayat, owner and president of the Fayat Group, the parent company of BOMAG.

“I am very excited to step into Ralf Junker’s shoes and lead the BOMAG Group going forward,” Ettischer said, commenting on his new role. “Together with a strong management team and a highly skilled workforce, we will steer BOMAG into a successful future. The close relationship with our customers, our innovative strength based on knowledge and commitment, and our enthusiasm for our machines and technologies will be decisive in this respect. By clearly focusing on our customers, innovative products and an internationally oriented production network, we will position ourselves competitively as a technology leader and thus continue to grow in the future.”

Junker started his career at BOMAG in 1988, holding various positions at the Boppard, Germany manufacturing facility before taking over responsibility for worldwide production.

In 2001, he joined the BOMAG executive board and was named managing director in 2009. He has been president of BOMAG since 2017. Junker will continue to serve as an advisor to Fayat Group in his retirement.

“Ralf Junker has significantly shaped the company over the years. Particularly noteworthy is his central role in the reorganization of BOMAG, especially during the integration process into the Fayat Group. His leadership, commitment and extensive expertise have always contributed to putting BOMAG on a strong growth trajectory, with sales now exceeding one billion euros,” says Jörg Unger, president of the Fayat Road Equipment Division.