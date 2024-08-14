A $3.26 million renovation at Bobcat’s Buford, Georgia, material-handling facility was recently wrapped up, with Doosan signage now replaced by the Bobcat logo.

The facility houses sales, service, marketing, parts and logistics departments for Bobcat's fork lifts and lift trucks. The site was formerly under the Doosan Industrial Vehicle brand.

Renovations at the 200,000-square-foot facility include modernized conference rooms, finishing and furnishing the building to align with other Bobcat locations and updated exterior signage.

“The growth of the Bobcat brand into the material handling industry allows us to provide even more solutions to help our customers accomplish more,” said Jarrod Steck, Bobcat vice president of material handling products. “Our Buford team has grown by 40 percent in the last year and is still growing. Bobcat’s investment in both people and facility illustrate our level of commitment to growing Bobcat’s presence in this important market.”

The Doosan material-handling brand was recently transitioned to Bobcat branding and made its debut at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

Caterpillar Launches First Dealer Tech Challenge

Caterpillar dealers will soon have a chance to show off their technicians’ skills at the national level.

The all-new Global Dealer Technician Challenge from Caterpillar will not only highlight the skills of Cat techs but will also shine a light on the growing need for these skilled workers.

A series of regional and semifinal competitions around the world will whittle applicants – from any willing Caterpillar dealer – down to 10 finalists, who will compete in the finals at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026.

By the end of 2026, it is estimated that Cat dealers may need to hire more than 44,000 technicians.

“This hands-on, skills-based competition will test the technicians’ agility, resilience and versatility,” said Caterpillar Global Service Vice President Henry Venneman. “These trained experts are on the front line of support, working to keep machines and engines up and running to help ensure our customers’ critical projects are completed.”

Gee Heavy Machinery Opens 5th Location

Northern California Komatsu dealer Gee Heavy Machinery recently announced the opening of its 5th location in Fremont, California. The new store boasts 27,000 square feet under roof on more than 7 acres, as well as 8 service bays and a parts warehouse.

Gee Heavy Machinery carries Komatsu’s construction, mining and forestry equipment lines.

"We are excited at this opportunity to strengthen our presence in the Bay Area, and Fremont in particular," said Lee Vanderpol, CEO and president at Gee Heavy Machinery. "This new location reflects our commitment to providing our customers with the support and solutions they need to succeed."

Gee Heavy Machinery recently took over as the authorized distributor of Komatsu construction products in Northern California, assuming operations of the previous distributor Core Machinery.

VitalEdge Technologies Launches eWarehouse

Dealership management software provider VitalEdge recently announced the launch of a new warehouse management application, eWarehouse. The software is aimed at automating warehouse processes and optimizing inventory management systems.

Some features of eWarehouse include real-time integration with ERP systems, real-time updates for inventory counting processes and the ability to facilitate branch transfers with mobile applications.

Paul Crist, CRO of VitalEdge, said, "eWarehouse empowers businesses with real-time inventory tracking, streamlined processes, and enhanced visibility into warehouse operations. Our goal is to provide our customers with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace."

eWarehouse offers integration with iOS and Android devices and is currently available for all e-Emphasys users.

Some parts of VitalEdge’s platform were recently impacted by a ransomware hack at CDK.