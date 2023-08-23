New Tech Training Hub Opens at Volvo CE's North American HQ in Pennsylvania

A new training facility for Volvo Construction Equipment service technicians has officially opened at its North American headquarters in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

The 20,000-square-foot training facility is an extension of the 40-acre Volvo CE Customer Center, doubling the overall building’s size. It includes new machine bays, classrooms, and a virtual lab with video, augmented reality, and other technologies.

It will serve as a training hub for Volvo CE dealer service technicians on diesel and electric heavy equipment, machine control technology, connectivity, productivity services, and more.

"I'm proud to work for a company that invests in not only the equipment and technology of the construction industry's future but also the North American workforce," said Scott Young, acting president of Region North America, Volvo CE. "The technicians who come through this training center will be prepared for a more climate-friendly and connected future, supporting our customers in this fast-changing industry."

Volvo CE offers training to dealer service and sales teams from across the United States and Canada.

The training includes three levels of technical certifications for maintenance, diagnostics, and repair of Volvo equipment, plus a new certification to perform the commissioning and decommissioning of Volvo electric machines. 

A look inside one of the classrooms in the new training center.The training facility includes in-person classroom space, virtual labs and three larger service bays for hands-on instruction.Volvo CEThe $7.3 million center doubles the number of students that can be trained in a year, compared to its former off-site location. 

There are multiple in-person classrooms, virtual labs, and three service bays that can accommodate the company's largest machines, including the L350H wheel loader, A60H articulated hauler and R100 rigid hauler, allowing training to occur inside year-round.

The virtual labs provide opportunities for hands-on training for Volvo employees globally.

Volvo is also exploring collaboration with local high schools and career and technology centers to provide heavy equipment technology training and mentorship opportunities.

“The need for expertly trained service techs cannot be overstated, as they are the critical link to ensure maximum customer uptime. This new center has the capacity and knowledge bank to keep our teams at the leading edge of equipment service technology,” said Tim Watters, president, and CEO of Hoffman Equipment and Volvo CE dealer advisory council president, underlining the impact of the investment. 

Pennsylvania-based companies led the design and construction of the facility including site design by Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. (HRG), architecture and engineering by NUTEC, and construction by Waynesboro Construction.

ribbon cutting at training center with local officialsOfficials including Tim Watters of Hoffman Equipment, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, and Volvo CE Acting President Scott Young cut the ribbon to open the training center.Volvo CE

