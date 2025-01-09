Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders in 2024

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used motor grader sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch auction price and market trend reports.

New motor grader sales rebounded year-over-year in the United States, with 851 financed units sold from November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024 – a 12.3% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data.

Used motor grader sales did not fare as well during the period: 1,257 units were sold compared to 1,399 units sold during the previous year, a 10.2% drop.

Cat continued its dominance in the product category, accounting for 61.8% of all new financed models sold and 47% of all used financed models sold. Deere and Komatsu claimed the second and third spots for both new and used sales.

At the date we examined the data, the top-selling new models were:

Cat 140: 134 Cat 150 AWD: 109 Cat 140 AWD: 96 Deere 672G: 86 Deere 772G: 81

The top-selling used models were:

Deere 772G: 104 Cat 140M3: 81 Deere 672G: 79 Cat 140H: 54 Cat 140M: 43

Texas had more buyers of new motor graders than any other state, with 186 units financed. Buyers were also prevalent in Florida, with 56 machines sold, and Oklahoma, with 47.

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again led the country with 319 units financed during the period. Oklahoma came in second with 68 units, and Arizona in third with 56.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Motor Grader Market

Looking at the used market, the average price for used motor graders continued climbing year-over-year, hitting a five-year high, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used motor grader was $224,473 in October 2023, compared to $202,958 in October 2022. The average age of used motor graders fell from 10.3 years to 9.4 years. The average age and price were calculated on 36,159 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

Over the last 12 months, prices for used motor graders saw the most significant jumps in June (5.4%) and September (4.1%). These are the highest prices recorded during the last five years, with used motor grader prices generally hovering around $170,000 from 2019 to 2023.





EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Motor Grader Auction Sales in the U.S.

When examining the top 20 motor graders sold for the 12-month period of November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024, in terms of auction price, Deere took 10 of the top 20 price spots. Cat was close behind with nine spots, and Komatsu claimed the remaining position on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a motor grader during this time was $520,000 for a Cat 150 with 370 hours at a Ritchie Bros. sale in Humble, Texas, on February 13, 2024.

EquipmentWatch does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent of Equipment World.