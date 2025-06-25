Dancer and her rider were traveling a forest trail June 22 in Maine when they slid down a hill into a mud hole.

The 1,100-pound horse was trapped. Casco Fire/Rescue and other agencies responded after getting the call for a horse rescue in Jugtown Forest in Casco. They also had a local veterinarian and a Volvo excavator on hand.

Casco Fire/Rescue “Crews worked collaboratively for approximately 4 hours to extricate the horse from the mud, taking every precaution to avoid injury,” Casco Fire/Rescue posted on Facebook. The excavator was used to lift Dancer out of the mud and returned to safety.

Casco Fire/Rescue “Following medical evaluation and care provided by the on-scene veterinarian, Dancer was found to be uninjured and was reunited with her family,” according to the post. “She was safely transported home in her horse trailer.”