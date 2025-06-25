“Dancer” the Horse Rescued from Mud Hole by Excavator

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 25, 2025
Rescuers work to remove Dancer the horse from a mud hole in Maine.
Casco Fire/Rescue

Dancer and her rider were traveling a forest trail June 22 in Maine when they slid down a hill into a mud hole.

The 1,100-pound horse was trapped. Casco Fire/Rescue and other agencies responded after getting the call for a horse rescue in Jugtown Forest in Casco. They also had a local veterinarian and a Volvo excavator on hand.

Horse Excavator Rescue 2Casco Fire/Rescue“Crews worked collaboratively for approximately 4 hours to extricate the horse from the mud, taking every precaution to avoid injury,” Casco Fire/Rescue posted on Facebook. The excavator was used to lift Dancer out of the mud and returned to safety.

Horse Excavator Rescue 3Casco Fire/Rescue“Following medical evaluation and care provided by the on-scene veterinarian, Dancer was found to be uninjured and was reunited with her family,” according to the post. “She was safely transported home in her horse trailer.”

Safe at last!Safe at last!Casco Fire/Rescue 

