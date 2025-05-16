Link-Belt’s new Payload Assist app for select X4S Series excavators provides real-time load measurements to prevent the underloading or overloading of trucks and enhance jobsite efficiency.

Key features include:

Comprehensive reporting: The reporting feature tracks load history and key metrics such as truck and machine ID, material type, location, date, time and weight. Key performance indicators (KPIs) can be viewed quickly from a smartphone.

Driver and site owner collaboration: The integrated E-Ticket feature allows truck drivers and site owners to share weighing results for enhanced communication and optimized loading and hauling.

Enhanced equipment performance: Payload Assist improves equipment utilization and reduces unnecessary wear by preventing haul truck overloading and eliminating unnecessary trips. Loading data can be saved and viewed remotely on RemoteCARE, Link-Belt's telematics platform for machine monitoring.

Improved operator performance: Activity data allows operators, truck drivers and site managers to refine their skills and increase site efficiency.

The free app pairs with the standard advanced technology features on the Link-Belt 220 and 370 X4S. Additional models will be added soon. Complementary technology features on the excavators include:

Payload: Syncs with the Payload Assist app to track the amount of earth being moved. Operators can view bucket volume in real-time to prevent overloading trucks and view loading history. The Payload feature can store up to six unique truck capacities and ten bucket dimensions.

Dynamic Stability Assist: Built-in motion stability control allows operators to compensate for the environmental demands of the job by detecting operation that make the machine unstable through sensors. The level of control assistance can be tailored to the work environment.

Height and Depth Alarm: Operators can set limits and receive an audible warning and onscreen notifications when entering hazardous areas.

Digital Level: Provides attachment height, roll and pitch angle assist for safe loading and slope cutting.

Current customers can download the app for iOS or Android at https://en.lbxco.com/apps/.