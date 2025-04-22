XCMG’s fully-electric 25-ton excavator stood out in a sea of electric equipment launches at Bauma with its fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities.

Powered by a 400 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, the XE215EV offers 6 to 8 hours of continuous operation, depending on the application, the company says. Dual-gun DC fast charging allows the battery to be fully charged in 1.5 hours. A battery-swapping feature allows operators to change battery packs in as little as three minutes, making downtime nearly equivalent to refueling with diesel, according to XCMG.

XCMG collaborated with BYD on the Blade battery system. The battery packs feature an adaptive control cooling system, insulation monitoring and overheat protection. They are designed to withstand temperatures from -40 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit and altitudes over 18,000 feet. Each module is independent for maintenance convenience.

The excavator’s high-torque permanent magnet synchronous motor is rated at 160 horsepower. The pure electric drive saves about 60% in operating costs compared to diesel power, according to XCMG. Key electrical components are IP67-rated for safety and reliability.

The XE215EV's compact design enables it to operate in confined areas, like urban jobsites, mines, cargo yards, tunnel construction projects. It also features a strengthened turntable and new optimized boom and dipper rod. Multiple attachment control modes give owners "one machine with multiple functions.”

Inside the pressurized cab, operators will find a 10-inch touchscreen display with integrated controls and a heated, air-suspension seat. High-definition cameras provide a 360-degree view around the excavator.

XCMG Excavator’s green portfolio spans 1.5- to 70-ton models, including all-electric, hybrid and electric traction options.

"XCMG remains committed to advancing engineering technology to empower a sustainable future. Our mission is to deliver efficient, intelligent and eco-friendly lifecycle solutions for global clients," said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. "Today, 19% of our product portfolio comprises green innovations under our 'Green Mountain' new energy line, with full electrification across all series underway."

Distribution plans for North America are unknown at this time.

Xrea Global Telematics Platform

The company also launched its next-gen Xrea Global Telematics Platform at the trade show, integrating IoT, big data, cloud computing and AI to enable “seamless cross-border fleet management.”

Available on desktop or mobile, the system supports over 10 languages to offer real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance and fleet optimization data.

