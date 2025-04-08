Two all-new boom and arm configurations turn KOBELCO’s SK260DLC-11 excavator into a scrap loader or a material handler.

Purpose-built for the waste and recycling market, the specially configured excavators offer more standard safety, comfort and performance features to help operators process more material in less time.

A 194-horsepower Yanmar engine delivers power while minimizing fuel consumption, the company says. The hydraulic system features an 8-spool main control valve, four pumps (two variable displacement axial piston pumps, one extra gear pump and one pilot gear pump) and a Boom-to-Arm Regeneration system that redirects hydraulic oil and pressure between the boom and arm.

The new front linkage gives the SK260DLC-11 a maximum reach of 42 feet 10 inches in the scrap loader configuration. The material handler configuration tops out at 38 feet 1 inch.

A Heavy-Duty Level II Overhead FOPS Guard protects the operator and can be tilted open to clean the top window. Seven LED lights come standard. Rear swing flashers and rear work lights are integrated into the counterweight. A 270-degree-view three-camera system increases work area visibility.

For added safety, the Cab Interference Prevention System comes standard and uses multiple sensors to create an invisible barrier that neither the arm nor attachment can cross. This prevents the arm from contacting the body or cab of the machine.

The hydraulic elevator cab reaches a maximum lift height of 19 feet 4 inches for visibility to the task. Operators will find multiple heating and air conditioning vents, a tilting left console for easier entry and exit, adjustable pilot controls, an FM/AM/AUX/Bluetooth radio, a smartphone holder, a USB charger and a 12V power outlet.

A jog dial integrates multiple functions into a single user interface on the 10-inch color monitor. Operators can select work modes, view maintenance intervals, track fuel consumption and access other important machine information and settings.

