Caterpillar’s new 395 LRE “super long reach” excavator is ready for dredging, ditch cleaning and waterway maintenance jobs with its nearly 72 feet of maximum digging depth and up to 91 feet of reach at ground level.

The 249,700-pound digger is the largest in Cat’s long-reach excavator lineup, which also includes the 346-horsepower, 96,500-pound 340 LR and 128,100-pound 352 LR.

The LRE option is available as a kit and can be retrofitted to any standard 395 model, expanding the range of tasks the excavator can perform. The kit includes a 38.7-foot stick, a 50.8-foot boom, a CV linkage adapted for the new stick and boom, boom cylinders and a bucket capacity of up to 2.6 cubic yards, depending on material density. A 542-horsepower Cat C18 engine powers the machine.

Cat gave the 395 LR fully waterproofed sensor boxes, allowing the excavator to use the full range of next-generation technologies – including Cat Payload Management System, Cat 2D Grade control system and Cat 2D E-fence – during underwater tasks. Cat says the 2D E-fence gives operators confidence when working at a distance by keeping the front linkage within a predefined work area.

“The kit’s been designed to cover every operating requirement, so another important feature is the ability to equip the machine with high-pressure or medium-pressure auxiliary lines, with a quick coupler. This allows full use of retrofit hydromechanical work tools, such as a grapple,” said Vincent Migeotte, senior product and sales consultant at Caterpillar.

The upgraded undercarriage is 4.3 feet longer for added stability and also includes 3.3 additional inches of ground clearance. The cab is positioned 9.4 inches higher on the super long-reach configuration for added visibility.

The 21.5-metric-ton counterweight is nearly 40% larger than the counterweight on the standard 395 while maintaining the exact dimensions and machine-tail ratio.

Additional handrails improve safety for entering and exiting the machine. An optional 360-degree camera can supplement standard rear- and side-view cameras for full jobsite visibility.

“As well as safety, the addition of the kit preserves all the characteristics of the standard 395, but with added versatility and performance. With the Cat 395 LRE, operators benefit from the same low costs of ownership, low fuel consumption and low maintenance,” says Migeotte.

