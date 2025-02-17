Things looked hopeless for this elk stuck in a ditch in Arizona until a wildlife manager arrived with a plan.

Quick thinking and an excavator helped save an elk that got trapped in a ditch in Arizona.

According to the Arizona Game & Fish Department, Wildlife Manager Matthew Binney got a call that an elk had fallen into a ditch.

Binney hopped into action and came up with a plan. First, he chemically immobilized the elk that was trapped with its back down and head and legs up in the narrow ditch. Then he used some vehicle tow straps he saw nearby to fashion a harness, and with an excavator on site, he got the animal free from the ditch.

After examining the elk, he reversed the immobilizing drug and “watched as the elk ran off,” the game and fish department reported February 5 on Facebook.

“Thanks to Matt’s quick thinking and skill, this elk got a second chance!” the post said.

Arizona Game & Fish Department



Owl Saved from Treatment Plant

The elk rescue marked the second recently trapped wild animal saved using construction equipment.

We reported December 27 on an incident in Utah in which a barn owl trapped in a sewage treatment plant got a lift from a construction crew and a crane.

The Salt Lake City Water Reclamation Facility was undergoing renovations when the owl got stuck in a tank.

Workers with the joint-venture contractor on the project, PCL Construction and Sundt Construction, used a crane to lower a basket into the tank. The owl was floating around in the tank unable to fly out. The crane operator was able to lower the basket under the owl and scoop it out.

For more details on the owl and to watch a video of the rescue, click here.