Caterpillar has introduced its new FM528 GF/LL General Forestry/Log Loader, calling the purpose-built forestry excavator “the lumberjack of all trades.” With options for processor, roadbuilder, log loader and knuckleboom loader controls, this multi-configurable machine can go from working in the woods to the mill yard.

The FMS528 GF/LL comes equipped with a 173-horsepower Cat C4.4 engine and electrohydraulic system, a side-entry Next Generation Certified Forestry cab and, for the first time, a fixed or live heel blade option.

The new side-entry Forestry ROPS cab is designed for operator safety and includes a wide door and tilt-up armrest. A large 1.25-inch-thick polycarbonate windshield, narrower cab pillars, large panoramic windows and a flat engine hood improve visibility to the jobsite and work tool. Additional features include easy-to-reach controls, a dual HVAC system, a wide heated and cooled air-suspension seat, a standard rearview camera, in-cab storage and Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports.

The excavator is compatible with Cat forestry grapples, available in 52 to 60 inches. The grapples can be used for land clearing, fire cleanup, chipping, grinder loading, mulching or processing applications.

Triple Grouser track shoes provide maneuverability while minimizing ground disturbance in soft or wet conditions, the company says. An optional narrow, high and long undercarriage allows for easier transport and travel in the woods between worksites.

The FM528 is the first Cat forestry machine to offer a fixed or live heel and blade configuration. This allows operators to safely switch between various applications like navigating steep terrain, managing heavy logs or performing sorting tasks.

The engine, paired with an advanced electrohydraulic system, is designed to reduce fuel consumption while delivering high torque at low rpms. The hydraulic system cooling E-Fans with reversing capabilities help remove debris, improve engine efficiency and control engine temperatures.

Shared parts with the Cat next-generation excavator line help ensure parts availability, while long-life fuel and hydraulic oil filters with extended service intervals reduce maintenance costs.

