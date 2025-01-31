The world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293, in the Hambach coal mine in Germany.

The Bagger 293 bucket-wheel excavator is considered to be the heaviest and largest land vehicle in the world at over 31 million pounds, according to Guinness World Records.

Built in 1995 by German mining equipment company TAKRAF, Bagger 293 can move 8.5 million cubic yards a day of overburden to reveal the coal seams at the open-pit Hambach coal mine. TAKRAF refers to the excavator as the SRs 8000.

It stands 715 feet tall, twice as high as the Statue of Liberty, and is 151 feet wide. It runs on a series of electric motors and needs 16.56 megawatts of external electricity to operate.

It moves on 12 crawler tracks and has a 100-yard-long boom. It reportedly cost $100 million and took four years to build the Bagger 293.

The excavator wheel rotates 18 buckets, each over 17 feet wide, that dig out material and dump onto a conveyor. It is controlled by two operators and can dig at a rate of 2.6 feet per minute.

For more on the Bagger 293, check out the video below: