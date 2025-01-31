The World’s Largest Land Vehicle ... Actually, It's an Excavator (Video)

Staff Report (EQW)
Jan 31, 2025
world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293 in the Hambach coal mine in Germany
The world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293, in the Hambach coal mine in Germany.
Elsdorf-blog.de/Wikimedia Commons

The Bagger 293 bucket-wheel excavator is considered to be the heaviest and largest land vehicle in the world at over 31 million pounds, according to Guinness World Records.

Built in 1995 by German mining equipment company TAKRAF, Bagger 293 can move 8.5 million cubic yards a day of overburden to reveal the coal seams at the open-pit Hambach coal mine. TAKRAF refers to the excavator as the SRs 8000.

It stands 715 feet tall, twice as high as the Statue of Liberty, and is 151 feet wide. It runs on a series of electric motors and needs 16.56 megawatts of external electricity to operate.

It moves on 12 crawler tracks and has a 100-yard-long boom. It reportedly cost $100 million and took four years to build the Bagger 293.

The excavator wheel rotates 18 buckets, each over 17 feet wide, that dig out material and dump onto a conveyor. It is controlled by two operators and can dig at a rate of 2.6 feet per minute.

For more on the Bagger 293, check out the video below:


Related Stories
Maxresdefault 677837a7c98bc
Excavators
Closer Look: Komatsu’s Mass Earthmoving Excavator, the PC900LC-11
volvo ec260 excavator in rubble pile
Excavators
Volvo’s Big Excavator Overhaul Continues with Rollout of Midsize EC260, EC300
Link-Belt 260X4S Long Front Excavator by pond
Excavators
Dig Deeper, Reach Farther: Link-Belt’s 3 New Long-Front X4S Excavators
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293 in the Hambach coal mine in Germany
Excavators
The World’s Largest Land Vehicle ... Actually, It's an Excavator (Video)
The Bagger 293 weighs over 31 million pounds and stands 715 feet high, according to Guinness World Records.
Kubota KX040-5 mini excavator digging in field
Compact Excavators
Kubota Unveils KX040-5 Mini Excavator with New Features, Cab, Hydraulics, Colors
Volvo A45 articulated dump truck traversing bumy dirt road
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Completely Redesigns its Articulated Dump Trucks, Adds 50-Ton Model
Maxresdefault 6793ad93bb5c0
Dozers
A Closer Look: Komatsu's Electric Underwater Dozer
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All