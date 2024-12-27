Trapped Owl Saved by Construction Crew with Crane and Basket (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 27, 2024
barn owl trapped in water tank with basket being lowered to rescue
A barn owl got trapped in a water tank at a sewage treatment plant in Utah, so workers lowered a basked with a crane to scoop it out.
CPL Construction

The video of a construction crew’s rescue of an owl trapped in a water tank at a sewage treatment plant in Salt Lake City has been getting lots of attention on social media.

The barn owl got stuck in the tank at the Salt Lake City Water Reclamation Facility, which is undergoing renovations.

Workers with the joint-venture contractor on the project, PCL Construction and Sundt Construction, used a crane to lower a basket into the tank. The owl was floating around in the tank unable to fly out. The crane operator was able to lower the basket under the owl and scoop it out.

rescued barn owl in wooden box with sweatshirtThe rescued barn owl in a wooden box made by construction workers as it waits to be taken to the Wildlife Center for rehab.PCL ConstructionWorkers wrapped it in a sweatshirt and built a wooden box to transport it to the nonprofit Wildlife Center of Salt Lake. The owl was nursed back to health over several days and has been released back into the wild.

The Wildlife Center credited the construction crew with helping to save the owl, which was able to fly off on its own after rehab. PCL says the Instagram video has gotten about 400,000 views.

Check out the video below from PCL's Instagram post:


Related Stories
the sany SAC40000T all-terrain crane
Cranes
Sany Delivers the First SAC40000T, the Largest Ever All-Terrain Crane
Tadano electric evolt rough-terrain crane-raised
Cranes
Tadano Launches World’s First Electric Rough-Terrain Crane in U.S.
IHI transport machinery jib crane
Cranes
Tadano to Add Tower, Port Cranes Through IHI Transport Machinery Acquisition
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Robotiz3d autonomous pothole-filling robot
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2024: Compactors, Pavers, Robots & More
It was a big year for roadbuilding equipment announcements. Here are the top picks for 2024 from Equipment World editors.
Screenshot Cat 285 compact track loader dumping dirt
Videos
Cat Leads in Our Top 10 Equipment “Closer Look” Videos of 2024
1930s prototype International TracTracTor crawler tractor with Traxcavator
Vintage Equipment
Where Old Machines Never Die: Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2024
Maxresdefault 67648cfc4a1be
The Dirt
Cat’s All-New Beast of a Compact Track Loader: The 285 XE
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All