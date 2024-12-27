A barn owl got trapped in a water tank at a sewage treatment plant in Utah, so workers lowered a basked with a crane to scoop it out.

The video of a construction crew’s rescue of an owl trapped in a water tank at a sewage treatment plant in Salt Lake City has been getting lots of attention on social media.

The barn owl got stuck in the tank at the Salt Lake City Water Reclamation Facility, which is undergoing renovations.

Workers with the joint-venture contractor on the project, PCL Construction and Sundt Construction, used a crane to lower a basket into the tank. The owl was floating around in the tank unable to fly out. The crane operator was able to lower the basket under the owl and scoop it out.

PCL Construction Workers wrapped it in a sweatshirt and built a wooden box to transport it to the nonprofit Wildlife Center of Salt Lake. The owl was nursed back to health over several days and has been released back into the wild.

The Wildlife Center credited the construction crew with helping to save the owl, which was able to fly off on its own after rehab. PCL says the Instagram video has gotten about 400,000 views.

Check out the video below from PCL's Instagram post:



