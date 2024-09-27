The current-generation EC230 Electric was on display at the recent Volvo Days North America event in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. (Pictured) The new-generation excavator, featuring the updated cab and styling and longer battery life, will be commercially available in North America in 2025.

Volvo CE's new generation of its 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator sports an updated cab and styling and improved battery life.

The midsize electric excavator first launched in early 2023 and has been undergoing testing on jobsites across the U.S. ever since.

The EC230 Electric has the same digging forces and lifting capacities as the EC220, the diesel-powered equivalent in the Volvo CE lineup. It has a breakout force of 33,500 pound-feet, a max digging reach of 32 feet 7 inches and a max digging depth of 22 feet 1 inch.

“It has the same power, performance and options as the EC220 diesel machine, but the operator feels more comfortable and experiences faster response times due to the electric motor,” said Bokeun Ha, Volvo CE technical product manager.

For a full interior and exterior look at the current-generation EC230 Electric that was on display at the recent Volvo Days North America event, check out our video below.

The updated version of the EC230 Electric excavator boasts an improved battery for longer operation, with Volvo estimating 7 to 8 hours of indicative runtime depending on the task. Ha recommends charging over the lunch hour using the DC fast charger to extend the runtime during the workday, and then do a full charge overnight.

It also has the updated cab and styling that is part of Volvo’s latest series of excavators. The all-new cab design is focused on comfort and ease of use for operators, with more space, intuitive controls and technology to boost efficiency.

[To see the new cab design, watch: Redesigned for First Time in 20 Years ­– Volvo’s New F-Series Excavators]

With the new keyless ignition, the machine can be started with the push of a button. A jog dial lets operators quickly switch between different work modes based on application and preference.

A new, larger 12.8-inch Co-Pilot tablet has a higher resolution than previous generations for easier viewing. It controls Dig Assist, Volvo’s GPS machine-control technology, which can be used for 2D grading for leveling, trenching and grading slopes, as well as 3D design for creating full site profiles.

The cab also gets a new seat design, a new footrest and increased ventilation. A cooler/heater compartment has been provided for food and drinks, and as well as additional storage areas for other items.

Other features include a larger cab-side mirror with heater, a wireless phone charger, additional sunscreens and additional safety railings and relocated footsteps.

The new-generation EC230 Electric will be commercially available in North America in early 2025. Interested customers can reserve the machine online.

Quick Specs